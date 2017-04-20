Prep roundup: Hilger scores three in 4-0 Bellarmine Prep win over Eatonville

Soccer
Top Performer: Max Hilger, Bellarmine Prep
Bellarmine Prep 4, Emerald Ridge 0: Max Higler was unstoppable in a performance that blew the Bellarmine Prep matchup with Eatonville wide open.
“He was making a lot of great runs in behind the defense,” Bellarmine Prep coach Jim Dempsey said. “A bunch of the other guys were recognizing those runs and playing the ball through so he was able to beat his defenders and get on in to hit a couple nice shots.”
It wasn’t all easy for the Lions as the Eatonville team was putting pressure on early when they were only down one.
“We gave them some opportunities and they did some nice stuff to break down the defense,” Dempsey said. “Fortunately we were able to get a few great saves from Sean Carlin and the defense tightened up.”
It was after that strong defensive hold that Higler put on a burst of offense to pick up two goals back to back.
“The two goals in quick succession in the 45th and 47th minute really broke the game open,” Dempsey said.
Softball
Top Performer: Zoe Collins, Auburn Mountainview
Pitching: 6IP, 2H, 6K, 2BB. Hitting: 2-4, 2R in 11-0 win over Todd Beamer
Auburn Mountainview 11, Todd Beamer 0: Zoe Collins was on fire in a shutout pitching performance to give the Lions the win over the Titans.
Collins pitched the whole game, all six innings, and only gave up two hits total while also throwing six strikeouts.
Collins also contributed on offense, going 2 for 4 and scored two runs.
Also putting up impressive performances for the game was Emily Martinez, who was 4 for 4 with three runs in addition to two RBIs, and Emily Bartholomew, who went 2 for 4 with a run plus three RBIs.
Outside of the Emily duo, Megan Perius went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI.
Yelm 8, North Thurston 2: Drea Schwaier was dominant on the mound for the Tornados as she went all seven innings against the Rams, and struck out 15.
She also had plenty of run support behind her.
Mackinzee Moore went 4-for-5 on the day, leading her team in hits. She would also score twice and earn two RBI. Ally Chaote smacked a double in her 3-for-5 day which yielded an RBI for her as well.
Baseball
Top Performer: Dawsen Kaaiwela, Spanaway Lake
4IP, 3K, 4-5, 2B, RBI in 11-2 win over Lakes
Todd Beamer 1, Jefferson 0: No runs were scored until the bottom of the seventh inning when Tommy Davis got the walk off to win the game for the Titans.
How?
Literally, a walk off. With the bases loaded, Davis drew the base on balls from the Raiders’ Ryan Oka that sent in Colin Floyd and the Titans to the win column.
As the Titans only collected three hits in the game, Nate Clow got two of them. Clow was also in line for the win as he came in for the last inning and struck out two Raiders.
Central Kitsap 6, Shelton 5: An error brought in the final run to give the Cougars the narrow win over the Highclimbers.
It was a back and forth game with Central Kitsap scoring two in the first, two in the fourth, then one in the last two innings while Shelton scored three in the second and two in the sixth.
The Central Kitsap team had only one error while Shelton had five, with that last error being the one that cost them the game.
Spanaway Lake 11, Lakes 2: After a lull in the middle of the game, the Sentinels kept up a strong offensive performance to win a decisive game over the Lancers.
“We were kind of flat for the second and the innings,” Todd Kesiter said. “We walked a couple times, they took advantages of some mistakes the defense made.”
This came off of a strong first inning where the team came out of the gate scoring three but struggled to find a rhythm.
“Guys were swinging at first pitches and getting a little frustrated,” Keister said.
The Spanaway Lake was decreased to two after Lakes scored one in the third, but the Sentinels were able to rally in the fourth to get back in the driver’s seat.
“The fourth inning came around and basically we stuck to our offense a little bit more,” Keister said. “They kinda got refocused and we got our offense back where we wanted it to be.”
The team got five runs in that fourth inning and then got one run in the three remaining innings to end with a nine point lead.
The standout player of the game was Dawsen Kaaiwela who pitched for four innings, getting three strikeouts and also going 4-for-5 with a double plus an RBI.
Federal Way 8, Rogers 1: The Eagles scored in every inning save the last two as they cruised to a victory over the Rams.
Luke Tedrick was dominant on the mound as he went all seven innings for Federal Way, giving up two hits, a run and striking out nine.
Calvin Turchin was also the focal point of the Eagles offense on the day. At the plate, Turchin went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three runs driven in.
