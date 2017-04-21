Prep roundup for April 21.

Baseball
Top Performer: Ty Preece, Spanaway Lake (7 IP, 8 Ks, 5 H, BB, ER — In 3-1 victory over Stadium).
Spanaway Lake 3, Stadium 1: Tyler Preece was dominant on the hill for the Sentinels as he held down the Tigers’ offense and only allowed the one run on Friday.
After Nick Misley gave him the lead in the first inning, Preece cruised through the game by striking out eight, giving up a walk and allowing only five hits on the day.
The Tigers’ Luke Saner would drive in the run that Preece surrendered in the fourth inning, but the game would not stay tied for long.
The Sentinels’ Justin Newsome broke the tie in the fifth and knocked in two runs to give Spanaway Lake the lead back and it would hold.
Black Hills 10, Tumwater 9: The T-Birds may have jumped out to an early lead, but a big fourth inning for the Wolves gave them the permanent lead.
Starting the rally was a Bryce Kincy single that drove in Ethan Loveless, the Kristian Knight singled after that for another run; opening the floodgates.
Knight would go 2-for-4 with two RBI and Kincy would go 2-for-2 with two RBI as well.
The T-Birds would make a comeback in the final innings as Zach Jones would go 4-for-5 with a double and drive in four, but they fell short.
Puyallup 7, Graham-Kapowsin 1: The Vikings and Eagles each scored a run in their halves of the first inning, and then it was a defensive battle for the next five.
No runs were scored until a couple by the Vikings in the top of the sixth.
“It was a tight game going into the sixth and then Tyler Wheeler walked a guy,” said Graham-Kapowsin coach Brian Jackson. “Then we brought in Cam Fagering to relieve. Then our shortstop makes an error and then they strike out the next guy so both of those runs are unearned.”
But then to make it that much harder for the Eagles to make a comeback, Jake Carlson launched a grand slam to slam the door on Graham-Kapowsin.
“Cameron just gave up a bad hit a four run grand slam,” Jackson said. “We didn’t hit the ball very well but Wheeler pitched the ball well.”
Wheeler led the Eagles by going 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Kentridge 7, Kentwood 0: The Chargers were sparked by Jeremy Dalia and Garrett Wong at the plate, while Ted Dominguez dominated on the mound.
Dalia and Wong combined for six RBI, and Dalia hit a double as well. Dominguez went six innings and struck out four while only giving up eight hits.
Three of which went to Alex Yu of the Conquerors; the only batter that seemed to have Dominguez figured out.
Curtis 7, Rogers 2: Jack Horn on the mound and Jack Horn in the batters box. It doesn’t matter where he is at because he produced in both spots against the Rams.
From the hill, Horn threw for six innings. He only gave up four hits and two runs while striking out eight. At the dish, he went 3-for-3 and drove in an RBI.
The Vikings also got help from AJ Morioka as he went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs driven in as well.
Boys Soccer
Mount Rainier 1, Hazen 0: Briskans Shibale continues his one-person goal parade as he scored again for the Rams. This time, it being the only goal of the match.
In the 13th minute, Shibale found his opportunity and knocked the ball into the back of the net. As the Rams continued to pressure the Highlanders, they switched up their formation.
“It was a bit of a back and forth match tonight,” said Mt. Rainier coach Steve Mohn. “We played well in the first 25 minutes getting the goal and opportunities then they changed their play by being more direct.”
Alex Weaver got the shutout for the Rams as he was a bit more active in the goal than in games past.
“He didn’t have to make any fantastic saves, most of them were off the long free kicks,” Mohn said. “Probably made four or five on the night, nothing too outrageous.”
Shibale’s goal was assisted by Jake Sylvester.
Softball
Top Performer: Kennedy Robillard, Puyallup (4 IP, 5 K’s — In 4-3 win over South Kitsap).
Puyallup 4, South Kitsap 3: The Vikings fought their way back to tie the Wolves in the seventh inning when Sophia Bjerk came up to bat.
With runners on first and second, Bjerk tapped a single up the middle towards center field and brought around Britney Carey for the game winning run.
Carey was also instrumental in the game as she would bring around the first Viking run in the form of a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning.
The Wolves’ Alexis Gojkovich went 2-for-4, including a double and two runs driven in.
Curtis 5, Olympia 2: Defense was the key in the Vikings win over the Bears on Friday.
It only took 57 minutes from the start of the game to reach the bottom of the sixth inning as both teams were flying by.
It wouldn’t be until the top of the seventh when the Vikings would score four runs to comeback and take the lead from the Bears.
During the game, Mac Kesling and Kasey Woodruff would drive in two runs each, and Riley Reyes would drive in the fifth all together.
