Lincoln's James Mwaura sets school meet record in 1,600 at Bellevue Invite
James Mwaura set Lincoln’s school record in the 1,600 and set a meet record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue High School, and it felt like it was merely a formality. He also helped the Abes place second as a team behind Bothell.
TJ Cotterilltcotterill@thenewstribune.com
