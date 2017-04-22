James Mwuara adds 1,600 to list of Lincoln records; Puyallup girls take team title at Bellevue Invitational

James Mwaura thought he would be a soccer player, not the fastest distance runner to ever come through Lincoln High School — which has won more state titles than any school in state history.
And he definitely didn’t think he’d do all this before his senior year.
“I didn’t even think I would come close to running this fast,” Mwaura said.
He set Lincoln’s school record in the 1,600 meters and set a meet record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue High School, and it felt like it was merely a formality.
He also helped the defending 3A state champion Lincoln team tie with Oregon City for second place with 82.5 points. Bothell came in first with 84.
Mwaura finished in 4 minutes, 11.31 seconds to break Lincoln’s 17-year-old record in the event held by Brandon Fuller and take over as the top time in the state. He now holds the Abes’ records in the 1,600, 3,200 and 1 mile.
He can shift into new gears at ease and he glides with a smooth stride. Mwaura said he’s felt more geared for the two-mile event, but showed Saturday he’s just as fast in the 1,600. It was the first time he had run the event competitively this season and it’s now the fastest time in the state.
“Coming around the 1,200 mark a I got a little tired,” Mwaura said. “But I had another gear left. That’s’ when I pushed it and created a gap to separate myself.”
The junior, who said he’s been in the most communication with Stanford, Northern Arizona, Georgetown and UW about his college options in two years, bested the previous meet record that was previoulsy set by Inglemoor’s David Kinsella in 2004 by about three seconds.
Puyallup won the girls team title, edging second-place Todd Beamer 73-65.5, with Christal Johnson winning the 400 (in what is the eighth-fastest time in the state so far at 58.30 seconds), Kaiki-Lawni Proctor taking the long jump title and a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
The Bellevue Invitational allows all of a team’s athletes to compete. It makes for a long meet that runs from dawn to dusk, but it also gives every athlete the chance to make their mark.
And many South Sound schools made the trip. Beamer’s Clair Hansen won titles in both the 100 hurdles and the high jump and Kentlake’s Jordan Fong swept the throws – taking the shot put, discus and javelin titles.
Mwaura had focused on the 3,200 before Saturday. He ran in 8:54.53 at the Arcadia Invitational in California earlier this month and he won the 3,200 in Saturday’s race in 9:28.10.
Brandon Fuller is Lincoln distance coach Andrew Fuller’s brother. Mwaura now holds Lincoln’s top time, with Brandon Fuller (4:13.38), Lincoln head coach Duane Lee (4:26.10) and Andrew Fuller (4:28.15) behind him.
Andrew Fuller went on to run professionally for six years.
But Mwaura only first ran for the fun of it. He was a soccer player and had moved with his family from Kenya when he was four years old, he said.
He got a taste of how great of a distance runner he could be when he tried out for cross country his freshman year and decided to stop playing soccer to focus on running.
“It comes natural to me for some reason,” Mwaura said. “I was a soccer guy, so I built the endurance. And then I started running and it felt great to win. From there I just loved it.”
He runs about 65-70 miles per week now.
Mwaura won the 3A state cross country title this year. He’s hoping to earn the “Triple Crown” of distance running with a cross country, 3,200 and 1,600 title in the same year.
And Andrew Fuller said they are preparing to race him in the 800 at the state championships, as well. But they will gauge whether that is too much to put on Mwaura’s plate.
Rogers of Spokane’s Gerry Lindgren set the state 1,600 record at 4:01.5 in 1964 and he also holds the 3,200 record at 8:40.00 set that same year.
Mwaura’s personal best in the 3,200 is 8:54.53.
He wasn’t the only athlete to win a Bellevue Invite title. Marcus Williams won the 300 hurdles title in 39-04 seconds (which is now the fourth-fastest in the state) and was second in the 110 hurdles (15.08, eighth-fastest in the state).
He edged Wilson’s David Njeri for the 300 hurdles title, but Njeri got Lincoln back by edging Mykel Campbell for the triple jump title with a jump of 41 feet, 10½ inches.
Wilson’s Carl Brooks III won the discus title with a throw of 158-6½ and Tony Chan, of defending 4A state team champion Federal Way, won the shot put title at 50-2¼.
Federal Way’s Esther Brutus won the 300 hurdles title on the girls side in 46.82 seconds, while Josephine Akinlosotu (38-03) was edged by Bothell’s Sophie Millikin (39-00) for the triple jump title.
Beamer’s 4x100 relay team of Briawna Kelly, Kinidy Dayley, Madison Heck and Akiya Bell won the title. Their time of 1:45.99 is now the eighth-fastest in the state.
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Bothell 84, 2. Lincoln 82.5, 2. Oregon City 82.5, 4. Jackson 74, 5. Wilson 63, 6. Interlake 44, 7. Bellevue 38.5, 8. Federal Way 37, 9. Port Townsend 25, 10. Peninsula 24, 11. Auburn Riverside 22, 12. Todd Beamer 21, 13. Auburn 20.5, 24. Kentlake 5, 24. Puyallup 5, 26. Steilacoom 3.
100
1. Rieker Daniel (Oregon City) 10.89
1. Kevin Liu (Bothell) 10.89
3. Jaden Robinson (Auburn Riverside) 11.10
200
1. Kevin Liu (Bothell) 22.38
2. Jaden Robinson (Auburn Riverside) 22.55
3. Seren Dances (Port Townsend) 22.67
400
1. Jack Richmond (Bellevue) 50.36
2. Jake Harthun (Oregon City) 50.64
3. Tai Anthony McMillan (Renton) 51.17
800
1. Dante Paszkeicz (Interlake) 1:58.65
2. Chaz Bracken (Auburn Riverside) 2:00.89
3. Jordan Erickson (Everett) 2:01.04
1,600
1. James Mwaura (Lincoln) 4:11.31
2. Nate Pendleton (Eastlake) 4:13.94
3. Anthony Garcia (Jackson) 4:16.63
3,200
1. James Mwaura (Lincoln) 9:28.10
2. Leo Donlea (Ingraham) 9:28.67
3. Anthony Garcia (Jackson) 9:32.49
110 Hurdles
1. Silas Vega-Harris (Jackson) 15.01
2. Marcus Williams (Lincoln) 15.08
3. Israel Miles (Oregon City) 15.13
300 Hurdles
1. Marcus Williams (Lincoln) 39.04
2. David Njeri (Wilson) 39.52
3. Silas Vega-Harris (Jackson) 40.35
4x100 Relay
1. Oregon City 43.09
2. Bothell 43.40
3. Lincoln (Jordan Lacy-Spaulding, Armoni Bashay, Marcus Williams, Romere Williams) 44.35
4x200 Relay
1. Oregon City 1:31.64
2. Port Townsend 1:34.25
3. Jackson 1:35.82
4x400 Relay
1. Oregon City 3:29.55
2. Interlake 3:35.97
3. Peninsula (Evan Johnson, Michael Foreman, Ian Collins, Nathaniel Marcuson) 3:36.05
SMR 600-200-400-800
1. Bothell 4:48.94
2. Wilson (Isaiah Miller, Devon McCabe, Tevin Walker, Cameron Levine) 4:57.15
3. Jackson 4:59.40
Shot Put
1. Tony Chan (Federal Way) 50-02.25
2. Brandin Porter (Lincoln) 49-11.75
3. Scott Rickels (Blanchet) 48-10.75
Discus
1. Carl Brooks III (Wilson) 158-6.5
2. Brandin Porter (Lincoln) 151-06
3. Johnathan Ruud (Peninsula) 138-07
Javelin
1. Quinn Martinez (Bellevue) 155-10
2. Landon Armstrong (Sammamish) 153-03
3. Luke Peyton (Oregon City) 152-10
High Jump
1. Tarique Zimmerman (Interlake) 6-02
2. Jalen Ford (Bothel) 6-00
3. Mykel Campbell (Lincoln) 5-10
Pole Vault
1. Alexander Hamilton (Bellevue) 14-00
2. Barnabas Sirak (Blanchet) 13-00
3. Sergio Rojas (Federal Way) 12-06
Long Jump
1. Seren Dances (Port Townsend) 22-05
2. Jordan Stow (Jackson) 21-11.25
3. Elijah Jones (Wilson) 21-09
Triple Jump
1. David Njeri (Wilson) 41-10.50
2. Mykel Campbell (Lincoln) 41-09.50
3. Budda Luna (La Conner) 41-08.50
GIRLS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Puyallup 73, 2. Todd Beamer 65.5, 3. Bothell 58.5, 4. Oregon City 57, 5. Interlake 51, 6. Jackson 40, 7. Auburn Riverside 39, 8. Lincoln 35, 9. Federal Way 34, 10. Kentlake 30, … 20. Peninsula 12.5, 23. Steilacoom 10.5, 25. Wilson 9, 29. Charles Wright 3, 30. Kent-Meridian 2
100
1. Faith Richardson (Renton) 12.48
2. Lauren Stavig (Bothell) 12.48
3. Aisha Watt (Seattle Prep) 12.52
200
1. Aisha Watt (Seattle Prep) 25.21
2. Christal Johnson (Puyallup) 25.57
3. Lauren Stavig (Bothell) 25.77
400
1. Christal Johnson (Puyallup) 58.30
2. Kristen Andersen (Holy Names) 1:02.90
3. Phoebe Salowey (Ingraham) 1:03.39
800
1. Erin Mullins (Cascade of Leavenworth) 2:17.27
2. Camila David-Smith (Interlake) 2:17.74
3. Ellie Erikson (Interlake) 2:17.87
1,600
1. Camila David-Smith (Interlake) 5:03.25
2. Anya Hirschfield (Ingraham) 5:10.47
3. Anna Skoog (Jackson) 5:16.32
3,200
1. Erin Mullins (Cascade of Leavenworth) 10:44.73
2. Ashlyn Ramos (Eastside Catholic) 10:54.91
3. Macenna Hansen (Northwest) 10:55.24
100 Hurdles
1. Claire Hansen (Todd Beamer) 14.70
2. Madison Heck (Todd Beamer) 15.15
3. McKenzi Williams (Auburn Riverside) 15.19
300 Hurdles
1. Esther Brutus (Federal Way) 46.82
2. Sofie Thulen (La Conner) 48.65
3. Tabitha Messineo (Puyallup) 48.86
4x100 Relay
1. Todd Beamer (Briawna Kelly, Kinidy Dayley, Madison Heck, Akiya Bell) 50.43
2. Oregon City 51.41
3. Auburn Riverside (McKenzi Williams, Aulane Mpouli, Olivia Denton, Talia Samuelson) 51.17
4x200 Relay
1. Todd Beamer (Kinidy Dayley, Amira Bolaji, Briawna Kelly, Akiya Bell) 1:45.99
2. Lincoln (Elizabeth Frazier, Amiyah Johnson, Sa’Naya McAfee, Dashawnae Archibald) 1:49.35
3. Renton
4x400 Relay
1. Puyallup (Tabitha Messineo, Emily Cardwell, Grayson Nottage) 4:13.75
2. Interlake 4:14.29
3. Oregon City 4:16.18
SMR 600-200-400-800
1. Bush 5:52.75
2. Lincoln (Yazmin Estrada, Zaniya Banks, Keteya Woodroff, Jendayi Jones) 5:57.82
3. Oregon City 5:59.32
Shot Put
1. Jordan Fong (Kentlake) 39-01.50
2. Aulane Mpouli (Auburn Riverside) 34-08.75
3. Takiyah Ward (Rainier Beach) 34-07.50
Discus
1. Jordan Fong (Kentlake) 124-05
2. Tia Christensen (Jackson) 113-10
3. Gabriella Frost (Interlake) 108-05.50
Javelin
1. Jordan Fong (Kentlake) 125-01
2. Tanya Simora (Puyallup) 117-04
3. Natalie Holmer (Bothell) 109-06
High Jump
1. Claire Hansen (Todd Beamer) 5-02
2. Kylie Griffin (Oregon City) 4-10
2. Emma Lofdahl (Peninsula) 4-10
Pole Vault
1. Ginger Markow (Blanchet) 11-06
2. Kiara Miles (Oregon City) 10-03
3. Sarah Hippler (Oregon City) 10-03
Long Jump
1. Kaiki-Lawni Proctor (Puyallup) 17-07
2. McKenzi Williams (Auburn Riverside) 17-00.50
3. Lauren Stavig (Bothell) 17-00
Triple Jump
1. Sophie Millikin (Bothell) 39-00.50
2. Josephine Akinlosotu (Federal Way) 38-03
3. Rikita Bansal (Interlake) 36-06
