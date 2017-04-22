James Mwuara adds 1,600 to list of Lincoln records; Puyallup girls take team title at Bellevue Invitational

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Lincoln's James Mwaura sets school meet record in 1,600 at Bellevue Invite Pause 2:41 Get to know Bonney Lake's UW commit Brooke Nelson 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 1:59 Tacoma march makes a statement for science 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 4:29 Myles Gaskin discusses Huskies spring finale 2:38 LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale 2:46 LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Mwaura set Lincoln’s school record in the 1,600 and set a meet record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue High School, and it felt like it was merely a formality. He also helped the Abes place second as a team behind Bothell. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com