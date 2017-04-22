Prep roundup: Wilson’s slugging helps Sumner to an 11-5 win over Graham-Kapowsin

Baseball
Top performer: Ben Wilson, Sumner
2-3, R, 6RBIs, HR in 11-5 win over Graham-Kapowsin
Sumner 11, Graham-Kapowsin 5: Despite a last-chance rally by the Eagles, the Spartans hung on to a solid lead built up in the first part of Saturday’s game.
Sumner scored one run in the first, four in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth, which proved too much to come back against.
However, Graham-Kapowsin did put in a valiant effort, battling back to get three runs in the fifth after scoring twice in the second.
This was too little, too late as the Spartans outhit the Eagles, 11 to 9.
Leading the way for the Spartans was Ben Wilson, who went 2 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs.
Wilson drew key walks to drive in runs as well.
Sumner will visit Bellarmine Prep at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Kentwood 6, Kentridge 1: In a game that saw a lot of hitting from both teams, the Kentwood Conquerors were able to turn those hits into runs against the Kentwood Chargers.
Kentwood finished with nine hits while Kentridge had eight.
Pitching a strong game for Kentwood in the middle innings was Chase Martin, who threw for four innings, allowed zero runs, and had five strikeouts.
The Conquerors got two home runs, one by Cade Harris and another by Tyler Tan, both in the second inning.
Tan finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Harris was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Kentwood will host Kennedy Catholic at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Auburn Mountainview 5, Garfield 4: It came down to the final inning, but the Lions stole the win from the clutches of the Bulldogs.
It was a strong start for Auburn Mountainview, which scored three runs in the first inning to Garfield’s one.
However, the teams struggled to score after that until Garfield scored three runs in the sixth.
That left the Lions in a tough situation, but they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Auburn Mountainview will visit Enumclaw at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bonney Lake 10, Bethel 0: It was all Bonney Lake.
The Panthers started off with a bang with a solo home run and kept going from there, scoring three runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, and then closing out with four runs in the fifth.
The game was called after five innings when Bonney Lake crossed the 10-run threshold.
Bethel was held to one hit and committed three errors.
The Panthers finished with 11 steals.
Bonney Lake will visit Lakes at 4 p.m. Monday.
