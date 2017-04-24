High School Sports

April 24, 2017 4:11 PM

TNT high school boys soccer rankings, April 24

By TJ Cotterill

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS

*Records entering April 24

CLASS 4A

1. Pasco (10-3-0)

2. Wenatchee (11-3-0)

3. Central Valley (9-2-0)

4. Bellarmine Prep (9-1-2)

5. Lewis and Clark (11-2-0)

6. Puyallup (10-2-0)

7. Sunnyside (9-2-2)

8. Todd Beamer (10-1-1)

9. Eisenhower (10-3-0)

10. Glacier Peak (9-3-0)

CLASS 3A

1. Stadium (10-0-0)

2. Squalicum (13-0-0)

3. Mercer Island (12-1-0)

4. Roosevelt (9-1-2)

5. O’Dea (9-1-2)

6. Snohomish (10-2-0)

7. Kennewick (9-3-0)

8. Ballard (7-2-1)

9. Central Kitsap (8-2-2)

10. Seattle Prep (8-3-0)

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (12-0-0)

2. Columbia River (11-0-1)

3. North Kitsap (11-0-1)

4. Mountlake Terrace (10-3-0)

5. Bellingham (10-2-1)

6. Cedarcrest (11-2-1)

7. Lindbergh (10-1-2)

8. Fife (8-1-4)

9. East Valley of Spokane (10-2-0)

10. Lynden (10-2-1)

CLASS 1A

1. Cascade of Leavenworth (11-0-2)

2. Toledo/Winlock (11-1-0)

3. King’s (10-3-2)

4. Klahowya (9-2-1)

5. Charles Wright (7-2-1)

6. Chelan (9-3-0)

7. Colville (8-3-0)

8. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (7-2-0)

9. King’s Way Christian (7-3-0)

10. Meridian (7-5-2)

