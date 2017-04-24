TNT high school boys soccer rankings, April 24

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
*Records entering April 24
CLASS 4A
1. Pasco (10-3-0)
2. Wenatchee (11-3-0)
3. Central Valley (9-2-0)
4. Bellarmine Prep (9-1-2)
5. Lewis and Clark (11-2-0)
6. Puyallup (10-2-0)
7. Sunnyside (9-2-2)
8. Todd Beamer (10-1-1)
9. Eisenhower (10-3-0)
10. Glacier Peak (9-3-0)
CLASS 3A
1. Stadium (10-0-0)
2. Squalicum (13-0-0)
3. Mercer Island (12-1-0)
4. Roosevelt (9-1-2)
5. O’Dea (9-1-2)
6. Snohomish (10-2-0)
7. Kennewick (9-3-0)
8. Ballard (7-2-1)
9. Central Kitsap (8-2-2)
10. Seattle Prep (8-3-0)
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (12-0-0)
2. Columbia River (11-0-1)
3. North Kitsap (11-0-1)
4. Mountlake Terrace (10-3-0)
5. Bellingham (10-2-1)
6. Cedarcrest (11-2-1)
7. Lindbergh (10-1-2)
8. Fife (8-1-4)
9. East Valley of Spokane (10-2-0)
10. Lynden (10-2-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Cascade of Leavenworth (11-0-2)
2. Toledo/Winlock (11-1-0)
3. King’s (10-3-2)
4. Klahowya (9-2-1)
5. Charles Wright (7-2-1)
6. Chelan (9-3-0)
7. Colville (8-3-0)
8. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (7-2-0)
9. King’s Way Christian (7-3-0)
10. Meridian (7-5-2)
