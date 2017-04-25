Prep roundup: Stadium soccer continues undefeated season with shutout win over Wilson

Soccer
Stadium 3, Wilson 0: It was all Tigers as No. 1-ranked Stadium continued its winning streak and improved to 11-0-0 with a shutout win over the Rams.
“Tonight we did a good job of being patient and taking our chances when we got em,” said Stadium coach Raphael Cox, who is in his first year at the school after graduating from Stadium, playing at UW and being drafted by Real Salt Lake. “I thought that we had some good leadership from our defense and our midfield.”
Jackson Snyder got the scoring started off an assist from Josh Tucker. Logan Barker made it 2-0 with his goal and Marten Shehata added the insurance goal.
Stadium goalkeeper Ryan Naylor earned the shutout in goal, his eighth of the season. No team has scored when he’s been protecting the goal so far this year.
“Naylor was great in goal again,” Cox said. “He has been solid.”
Stadium will next play at Mount Tahoma at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday with four matches remaining in the regular season, including one more against Wilson.
Baseball
Top Performer: RJ Green, Gig Harbor
3-for-4, R, 2B, SB, 5 RBIs — in 11-1 win over Yelm
Gig Harbor 11, Yelm 1: RJ Green was a force to be reckoned with, leading the Tides to a decisive victory over the Tornados.
Green went 3-for-4 getting one run, a double, a stolen base, and five RBIs while making some big plays when the team needed them.
“He came up with the bases loaded in the second and drove in two,” said Gig Harbor coach Larry Roar said. “He came up with the bases loaded in the third and drove in two.”
Green also got to end the game on a high note for the team as well.
“He drove in the last RBI that ended the game,” Roar said.
It wasn’t all a one man show as Gig Harbor pitcher Avery Jones (4-0) had a solid performance for five innings, allowing one run, five hits, and getting eight strikeouts while working out of any sticky situations that came up.
“He was always able to get out of a jam,” Roar said.
Stadium 7, Wilson 5: The Tigers came through with a clutch sixth inning to win out over the Rams in what was a back-and-forth game.
The teams were tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Tigers scored a much-needed three runs to overwhelm the Rams who couldn’t match the late burst of offense.
Luke Norvell earned the win with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched for Stadium. Michael Dilworth was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Wilson did manage to score one run in the top of the seventh, but it was too little, too late as the Tigers got the narrow victory.
Shelton 4, Peninsula 3: In a game that seemed to be the Seahawks’ game for the taking, the Highclimbers got one big inning late in the game to come from behind to win.
With just three innings to go, things weren’t looking good for Shelton as they were down three going into the bottom of the fifth.
However, the four runs they got were enough to overtake Peninsula and win the game.
Max Gerhold earned the save for the Highclimbers, throwing three innings, and allowing no runs, one hit, and getting two strikeouts.
Bethel 7, Mount Tahoma 6: In a game that came down to the wire, the Braves secured the narrow win off a strong offensive performance by Nick Rasmussen.
Rasmussen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs which ended up making the difference in the narrow game that saw Mount Tahoma attempt a late push in the final inning.
However, that push came up just short as the T-Birds got one final run in the top of the seventh but couldn’t catch up to Bethel.
Softball
Emerald Ridge 8, Bellarmine Prep 7: Behind a strong all-around performance by Makenna King, the Jaguars secured a narrow victory over the Lions.
King pitched all seven innings getting five strikeouts in the game and went 1-for-3 with a 3-run home run.
Close behind was teammate Kasey Finley who went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and Mikayla Carlsen who went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double.
However, the dominant hitter was Haley McMasters who went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs in the game for Bellarmine Prep.
