Prep roundup: Alex McBee, Lions baseball dominate Hornets

Baseball
Top Performer: Alex McBee, Auburn Mountainview
6IP, 2H, 2R, 12K, 2-4, R, 4 RBIs
Auburn Mountainview 11, Enumclaw 4: Alex McBee was firing on all cylinders in a dominant performance as the Lions beat the Hornets on Wednesday.
McBee led his team to victory, pitching for six innings and getting a monstrous 12 strikeouts while only allowing two hits in the game.
Offensively McBee was a leader as well with four runs batted in, going 2 for 4 and even scoring a run himself.
The Lions scored three in the first, two in the third and to put the game well out of reach by scoring six in the sixth.
Auburn Mountainview outhit Enumclaw nine to three, but both teams ended the game with four errors apiece.
Gig Harbor 4, Yelm 1: Strong pitching by Logan Gerling was the decisive element in the Tides’ win over the Tornados.
“That was Logan Gerling’s fourth win of the season,” Gig Harbor coach Larry Roar said. “Basically the game was won by great pitching and great defense on our part.”
Gerling pitched a complete game, getting three strikeouts and only allowing four hits and a run.
“Both pitchers did pretty good,” Roar said. “They made several errors and we profited from that.”
The Yelm team gave up five errors while Gig Harbor didn’t give up a single error.
The Tides will play away next against the North Thurston Rams on Friday.
Auburn Riverside 8, Auburn 4: The Ravens got a big boost early on from Cade Stober, who bludgeoned a grand slam in the first inning.
Aside from Stober’s slam and four RBIs, Caden Morgan also drove in two for the Ravens.
The Trojans were led by Jace Graves, getting two runs in while going 1 for 2.
Kentlake 4, Mount Rainier 2: Caleb Jaime had a strong outing on both offense as well as defense in the Falcons’ win over the Rams.
Jamie pitched for five innings, allowing four hits and getting five strikeouts while also batting 2 for 3 with a run.
Also with a strong batting performance were Jayke Chavez, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Shane Nagel, who went 1 for 3 with a run as well as an RBI of his own.
Tumwater 5, Centralia 4: Centralia certainly gave Tumwater quite a scare with a final-inning rally that nearly tied the game after the T-Birds led early.
The Tigers were down by five going into the bottom of the seventh facing a do-or-die situation that required some major scoring.
Score they did, getting four runs in that inning alone. However, they were stopped just short of forcing extra innings in what would have been a huge comeback.
The T-Birds came out of the gate strong, getting three runs in the first inning followed by one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Justin Barber pitched most of the game for Tumwater going for 6 1/3 innings accumulating four runs on six hits as well as two strikeouts.
Tahoma 5, Kentridge 3: Hunter Jenkins broke the 3-3 tie in the top of the 10th inning for the Bears with a base hit to center field.
Then the Bears scored again for an insurance run with Adam Paganelli grounding out to force Jenkins to score. It would be the last runs of the game.
Winning the game would Donavan Yelle as he went the final 4 1/3 innings for the Bears, striking out two. Jenkins’ night would end with him going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Capital 9, North Thurston 3: Plenty of extra runs were scored for the Cougars as they trounced the Rams in the seventh inning when they scored six of their nine runs.
Jacob Loose got the win as well, going 4 2/3 innings and striking out six. But where Capital really shined was when Kyle Johnson was up to bat.
Johnson went 2 for 4 on the day, driving in three and scoring a run. Grady Lindekugel and Alex Halstead both drove in two runs.
The Rams’ Justin Galvin went 2 for 4 on the day, getting an RBI.
Wilson 10, Stadium 2: The Rams scored in every inning against the Tigers as the cruised to the home victory.
Avery Martin was the biggest offensive force as he went 2 for 3 on the day, driving in three runs. Brock Gagliardi launched a solo shot as well and scored three times.
The Tigers’ only runs came from Kennedy Cook’s two RBIs from his 1 for 3 day.
Softball
Top Performer: Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm
7IP, 3 H, 15 Ks, 4 BB — In 2-0 win over Timberline.
Yelm 2, Timberline 0: The biggest factor in the Tornados’ victory over the Blazers on Monday came on the mound in the form of Tayelyn Cutler.
Cutler was electric in all seven innings she pitched, giving up just three hits, walking four and striking out 15 of Timberline’s batters.
Cutler even got brought in some run support for herself as she went 2 for 3 at the dish, smacking a double and driving in a run.
Carley Nelson was the scorer for both of Yelm’s runs, and Drea Schwaier earned the other RBI.
Bellarmine Prep 2, South Kitsap 0: Chelsea Smith threw a strong shutout as the Lions slayed the Wolves in what ended up as a low-scoring game.
Smith threw a complete game, giving up only five hits and getting 10 strikeouts.
The sole runs came in the first inning and last inning for Bellarmine.
One of the runs came from McKenzie Schwan who was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Mikayla Carlsen 1 for 2 with an RBI as well as a run.
Todd Beamer 16, Decatur 9: The Titans’ Raelyn Gradel and Alex Haven both had memorable days at the plate as both players to go a perfect 9 for 9.
Gradel drove in four runs with her share of the offensive load while only scoring once, and Haven was the exact opposite — scoring four times with one run driven in.
Boys Soccer
Sumner 2, Rogers 0: A goal scored in both halves for the Spartans were more than enough to run past the Rams on Monday.
Jonathan Guglielmetti was the first player from Sumner to score as he netted the ball off a Isaac Nordlie assist in the 25th minute. The second goal was Stephen Murrey in the 60th minute from the Kurtis VanHout.
Max Mahaffey had three saves in the shutout win.
