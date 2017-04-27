Prep roundup: Stadium moves to 13-0, clinches title in come-from-behind win

Boys Soccer
Stadium 2, Mount Tahoma 1: After being shut out the first half, the Tigers secured a come-from-behind victory to maintain their perfect season and clinch the 3A PCL title.
“Tonight, the second half was a lot better for us,” Stadium coach Raphael Cox said. “The first half we looked flat and quiet.”
Stadium was unable to put away a goal and went into halftime down one goal to the T-Birds.
“Mount Tahoma had a decent amount of possession and some good chances,” Cox said. “The second half we didn’t make any formational chances. We made a couple of personnel changes”
The standout for the team in their comeback was Paul Wadsworth.
“Wadsworth stepped up huge tonight and was a huge presence in the midfield to have us come back and win the game,” Cox said.
Wadsworth assisted teammate Logan Barker on the tying goal — then the favor was returned when Barker assisted Wadsworth right back on the game-winning goal.
“That helps us clinch the league, no one can catch us, we have the top sport,” Cox said. “That’s always nice to have a lock on the title.”
The win shifts Stadium’s focus to fine-tuning their play for the future as their rivals fight for second place.
“That puts Mount Tahoma and Spanaway Lake battling for second place with only two games to go in the season,” Cox said.
Those adjustments mean taking a look at their defense in a season that has seen strong scoring for the team.
“This season we have scored a ton of goals,” Cox said. “We have a lot to focus on defensively.”
Sitting at the top of the league gives Stadium the chance to make these little chances in a way that will benefit them moving forward to the playoffs.
“It’s mostly we gotta work on our team shape and transitions defensively,” Cox said. “It’s just little adjustments to be made but it will make a big difference for us in the postseason.”
The Tigers will play next at home against the Wilson Rams on Monday at 7:15 p.m in their second to last game in the regular season.
Spanaway Lake 5, Lakes 0: It was all Spanaway Lakes all night as the the Sentinels steamrolled the Lancers in a decisive shutout victory.
It was a slow start for Spanaway Lake as they didn’t score until the 59th minute — with a goal by Oscar Cerra — but then the floodgates were opened for the Sentinels.
The next four goals came fast and furious in the 72nd minute by Bryce Bartlett, in the 75th minute by Devin Castro, in the 78th minute by Daniel Contreres, then to close it out in the 79th minute Bartlett scored again.
With this shutout, the Sentinels now find themselves locked in a battle against Mount Tahoma for the second-place spot in the league.
Baseball
Top Performer: Nicolas Hovland, Highline
3-4, 5 RBIs, 4R, HR in 14-1 win over Orting
Highline 14, Orting 1: The game was over early as the Pirates won big against the Cardinals, scoring in every inning save the first.
Highline scored two in the second, six in the third and four in the fifth, which put them past the 10-run rule to call the game.
“They’re a hot team right now,” Orting coach Jeremy McNinch said. “They’re leading our league and there’s a reason why: they have great pitching and 1-9 on the lineup all put the bat on the ball.”
The standout player was Nicolas Hovland, who went 3 for 4 with four runs, five RBIs and a three-run home run in the fifth.
“He took a 2-0 fastball to center and bounced it off the school,” McNinch said.
Also hitting well was Drew Sagmoen, who went 1 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.
“They stand a good chance to make a decent run in the playoffs, if you ask me,” McNinch said. “They’re solid all the way round.”
The Pirates will play next at home against the Renton Indians on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Gig Harbor 11, Shelton 0: It was a shutout win for the Tides over the Highclimbers in which they scored in every inning except the fifth.
Gig Harbor came out of the gates strong, scoring three in the first followed by four in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and closing out with two in the sixth.
Leading the team offensively was RJ Green with another strong performance: 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, plus two runs of his own. Jordan Haworth went 3 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and three runs.
The Tides outhit the Highclimbers pretty definitively, getting sixteen hits while Shelton ended the game with one hit.
The Tides will play away next against the North Thurston Rams on Friday.
River Ridge 11, Tyee 1: The matchup between the Hawks and the Totems went five innings in a game that was rather one-sided from the start.
River Ridge scored five runs in the first inning alone, then got one in the second followed by another five in the fourth to seal the deal.
River Ridge got nine hits and Tyee had three. The Hawks were led by Blake Anderson, who went 2 for 3 with two runs scored plus an impressive three stolen bases.
Also hitting well for the Hawks was Addison Nash, who went 2 for 3 as well with a double plus two runs, and Taylor Harp, who went 2 for 3 with a double along with three RBIs.
Decatur 10, Todd Beamer 7: A big sixth inning for the Golden Gators gave them the edge over the Titans in what was a very close game.
The game was tied going into that sixth inning and Decatur was being outhit by Todd Beamer 13-9 in the game.
However, the sixth inning saw Decatur get three runs which ended up being the margin by which they won the game.
Strong hitting for the Gators came from Ben Ray who went 3 for 3, with three RBIs and a run.
The Gators will play at home next against the Kent-Meridian Royals on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Kentwood 11, Kent-Meridian 1: It was a one-sided game Thursday as the Conquerors stayed true to their name, winning out over the Royals.
Kent-Meridian stayed with two runs until the fourth inning, but then the Conquerors scored two in the fourth followed by six in the fifth to pass the 10-run threshold and end the game.
Hitting well for Kentwood was Alex Yu, who went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and two runs himself, and Tyler Tan, who went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs plus two runs.
The Conquerors will play away against the Redmond Mustangs on Monday at 6 p.m.
Softball
Top Performer: Brooklynn Lucht, Eatonville
1-4, HR, 3 RBI — The home run was an inside-the-park game-winner in 7-4 win over River Ridge.
Eatonville 7, River Ridge 4: What drama ensued in the Cruisers-Hawks game as the bottom of the seventh came up.
Having already scored one run to scratch at the lead, the Cruisers’ Brooklynn Lucht took the plate. Finding a pitch she liked, she swung and the ball was driven deep.
With the two base runners having already scored, Lucht sprinted around the bases.
The Cruisers won off Lucht’s only hit of the game: a three-run inside-the-park home run.
Kylie Koszykowski was also a huge factor for Eatonville as she went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs.
Rogers 6, Bellarmine Prep 4: Raigan Barrett nearly hit for the cycle as she led her Rams over the Lions.
Barrett went 4 for 5 on the day, getting every hit except for a triple. She would finish with two RBIs and a run scored as well. Rachel Wicker also hit a home run on her 1-for-4 day, driving in two.
The Lions saw good production at the dish from Teagan Takayoshi, going 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Yelm 7, Peninsula 4: Hailey Brown had a strong outing for the Tornados, going all seven innings and striking out eight along the way.
Drea Schwaier continues to have success as she had a 2-for-3 day with a double, and RBI and a run scored. Jaeden Ells also went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run.
The Seahawks’ Alyssa Mernone was the most productive as she went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Enumclaw 7, Federal Way 1: Weather may have shortened this game to three innings, but that did not slow down the Hornets.
Becca Fabris and Madelyn Carlson had identical stats as they both went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Fabris also scored a run.
The Eagles’ Melissa Mateus was the only one of her teammates to get multiple hits, going 2-for-2.
