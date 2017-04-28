White River widens league lead with 7-0 win over Fife

After knocking the ball down, White River first baseman Sam Cushman applies a tag from her knees on Fife's Bella Robertson for an out in the seventh inning. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River shortstop Megan Vandegrift, a UW commit, bears down at the plate against Fife. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River players cheer on their teammates from the dugout. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River's Peyton Wallen scores a run in the seventh inning to make the final score 7-0 in favor of the Hornets as Fife catcher Rachel Lewis waits for the throw. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River pitcher Maddi Pipitone was dominant for the Hornets, throwing a shutout in a 7-0 victory over Fife. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Fife pitcher Nicole Burns locates her target. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River's Megan Cash and Megan Vandegrift, background, come around to score. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River softball coach Brandon Walker consults with assistant during the game against Fife. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River's Marissa Dolson sprints to first on a bunt attempt. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
White River pitcher Maddi Pipitone, center, leads a team huddle between innings. Photo taken in Fife on Friday, April 27, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com