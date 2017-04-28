Hitting? pitching? Chemistry? Bonney Lake baseball seems to have it all

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Gretler homers, Hammond pitches shutout in Bonney Lake's 7-0 win over Spanaway Pause 2:44 Unlikely Kentlake secures 4A NPSL Cascade baseball title 4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 1:25 New Seven Oaks' counseling program to help military students 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Matthew Gretler and Robby Pogue combined to go 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs and pitcher Kaiden Hammond was his typical dominant self as he tossed a two-hit shutout in the Panthers’ 7-0 win against Spanaway Lake on Friday to all but seal the 3A Pierce County League title. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com