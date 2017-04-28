Prep roundup: Black Hills’ Kristian Knight throws a no-hitter against Centralia

Baseball
Top performer: Kristian Knight, Black Hills
7IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 8K in 7-0 win over Centralia.
Black Hills 7, Centralia 0: Kristian Knight led the Wolves with near flawless pitching on Friday.
“It was great,” Black Hills coach Todd Venable said. “It started off he was just attacking the strike zone and going right after hitters.”
This fearless approach proved too much for Centralia, whose batters couldn’t get a single hit against Knight.
“We were hoping that he was going to be able to still stick around in the seventh,” Venable said.
Knight ended up throwing 100 pitches, and gave up one walk while getting eight strikeouts.
“It was definitely a group effort, but the big redhead put us on his back and we rode him,” Venable said. “He was overpowering.”
The Wolves will visit the Fife Trojans at noon Saturday.
Gig Harbor 6, North Thurston 1: It was all Tides in a decisive win over the Rams, with strong pitching by Austin Dempewolf and a strong batting performance by RJ Green.
Dempewolf pitched for 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run along with three hits while striking out four.
Green went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored, while Chad Stevens went 2 for 4 withtwo RBIs and two runs scored, and Jordan Haworth went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
The Tides will host the Rams on Monday. The game time is to be determined.
Softball
Top performer: Alexis James, River Ridge
River Ridge 18, Renton 3: A dominant performance by Alexis James helped the Hawks to a blowout win Friday.
James had a base hit, drove in three runs and scored three runs.
The Hawks will host the Clover Park Warriors at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
