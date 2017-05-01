Timberline’s Erik Stevenson picks up second Pac-12 offer

Timberline High School basketball standout Erik Stevenson picked up a Pac-12 offer on Monday — from Larry Krystkowiak himself.
“It means a lot when the head coach calls you,” Stevenson said. “That’s like solidifying the big-time offer.”
Utah joins Washington State — which made an offer to Stevenson in September — as Stevenson’s second offer from a Pac-12 school.
He announced the offer on Monday via Twitter, and said he has been in communication with the Utes since last year’s AAU basketball season.
“They’ve been recruiting me for a while, but they pulled the trigger today,” Stevenson said.
Utah was one of the programs that watched him play in Indianapolis last weekend during the second session of a four-event circuit sponsored by the Under Armour Association.
“He saw me play in Indiana (last) weekend and loved my toughness and my shooting,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson is in communication with several schools — including Virginia, and a handful of Pac-12 schools — following last weekend’s session.
He currently has eight Division I offers including the two Pac-12 schools, Wichita State, Hawaii, Cal Poly and Old Dominion.
Comments