May 01, 2017 7:54 PM

TNT state high school softball rankings, May 1

By Aaron Lommers

Contributing writer

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S STATE SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Class 4A

1. Woodinville (16-0)

2. Auburn Mountainview (16-0)

3. Rogers (11-1)

4. Lake Stevens (11-1)

5. University (14-1)

6. Monroe (12-4)

7. Jackson (14-2)

8. Richland (11-1)

9. Puyallup (12-2)

10. Camas (11-1)

Class 3A

1. Yelm (15-0)

2. Snohomish (15-1)

3. Bonney Lake (12-1)

4. Mt. Spokane (15-2)

5. Bainbridge (13-2)

6. Kelso (12-2)

7. Meadowdale (11-4)

8. Holy Names (14-2)

9. Shadle Park (13-3)

10. Stadium (10-1)

Class 2A

1. Ellensburg (16-0)

2. Sehome (16-0)

3. Cedarcrest (15-0)

4. Selah (13-1)

5. W.F. West (11-1)

6. White River (11-1)

7. Lakewood (12-2)

8. Mountlake Terrace (12-3)

9. Port Angeles (11-1)

10. Bellingham (11-3)

Class 1A

1. Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-0)

2. Cascade of Leavenworth (16-2)

3. Coupeville (11-1)

4. Montesano (9-2)

5. Bellevue Christian (9-1)

6. Warden (13-3)

7. Elma (7-1)

8. Zillah (9-3)

9. Seattle Christian (7-3)

10. River View (11-5)

Class 2B

1. Pe Ell (16-0)

2. Brewster (16-2)

3. Ocasta (16-1)

4. Liberty Bell (10-1)

5. Toutle Lake (13-3)

Class 1B

1. Northwest Christian (18-0)

2. Quilcene (7-1)

3. Almira-Coulee Hartline (13-3)

4. Sunnyside Christian (11-3)

5. Colton (11-2)

preps@thenewstribune.com

