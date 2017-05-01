TNT state high school softball rankings, May 1

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S STATE SOFTBALL RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. Woodinville (16-0)
2. Auburn Mountainview (16-0)
3. Rogers (11-1)
4. Lake Stevens (11-1)
5. University (14-1)
6. Monroe (12-4)
7. Jackson (14-2)
8. Richland (11-1)
9. Puyallup (12-2)
10. Camas (11-1)
Class 3A
1. Yelm (15-0)
2. Snohomish (15-1)
3. Bonney Lake (12-1)
4. Mt. Spokane (15-2)
5. Bainbridge (13-2)
6. Kelso (12-2)
7. Meadowdale (11-4)
8. Holy Names (14-2)
9. Shadle Park (13-3)
10. Stadium (10-1)
Class 2A
1. Ellensburg (16-0)
2. Sehome (16-0)
3. Cedarcrest (15-0)
4. Selah (13-1)
5. W.F. West (11-1)
6. White River (11-1)
7. Lakewood (12-2)
8. Mountlake Terrace (12-3)
9. Port Angeles (11-1)
10. Bellingham (11-3)
Class 1A
1. Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-0)
2. Cascade of Leavenworth (16-2)
3. Coupeville (11-1)
4. Montesano (9-2)
5. Bellevue Christian (9-1)
6. Warden (13-3)
7. Elma (7-1)
8. Zillah (9-3)
9. Seattle Christian (7-3)
10. River View (11-5)
Class 2B
1. Pe Ell (16-0)
2. Brewster (16-2)
3. Ocasta (16-1)
4. Liberty Bell (10-1)
5. Toutle Lake (13-3)
Class 1B
1. Northwest Christian (18-0)
2. Quilcene (7-1)
3. Almira-Coulee Hartline (13-3)
4. Sunnyside Christian (11-3)
5. Colton (11-2)
