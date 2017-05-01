TNT high school boys soccer rankings, May 1

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S STATE BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
CLASS 4A
1. Pasco (13-3-0)
2. Central Valley (11-2-0)
3. Lewis and Clark (12-3-0)
4. Puyallup (11-2-0)
5. Wenatchee (12-4-0)
6. Todd Beamer (12-1-1)
7. Bellarmine Prep (9-2-3)
8. Sunnyside (11-2-2)
9. Eisenhower (11-3-0)
10. Glacier Peak (10-3-0)
CLASS 3A
1. Stadium (13-0-0)
2. Squalicum (15-0-0)
3. Mercer Island (14-1-0)
4. Roosevelt (11-1-3)
5. O’Dea (10-2-3)
6. Snohomish (12-2-0)
7. Kennewick (12-4-0)
8. Ballard (9-4-1)
9. Seattle Prep (10-4-1)
10. Peninsula (9-1-1)
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (14-0-0)
2. Columbia River (11-0-1)
3. North Kitsap (13-0-1)
4. Bellingham (12-2-1)
5. East Valley of Spokane (12-2-0)
6. Cedarcrest (13-2-1)
7. Mountlake Terrace (11-4-0)
8. Lindbergh (12-1-2)
9. Lynden (12-2-1)
10. Fife (9-1-5)
CLASS 1A
1. Cascade of Leavenworth (13-0-2)
2. Toledo/Winlock (13-1-0)
3. Klahowya (12-2-1)
4. King’s (10-4-2)
5. Charles Wright (10-2-1)
6. Chelan (11-3-0)
7. Colville (10-3-0)
8. Newport (8-3-0)
9. Hoquiam (9-4-0)
10. Meridian (7-7-2)
