May 01, 2017 8:02 PM

TNT high school boys soccer rankings, May 1

By TJ Cotterill

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S STATE BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS

CLASS 4A

1. Pasco (13-3-0)

2. Central Valley (11-2-0)

3. Lewis and Clark (12-3-0)

4. Puyallup (11-2-0)

5. Wenatchee (12-4-0)

6. Todd Beamer (12-1-1)

7. Bellarmine Prep (9-2-3)

8. Sunnyside (11-2-2)

9. Eisenhower (11-3-0)

10. Glacier Peak (10-3-0)

CLASS 3A

1. Stadium (13-0-0)

2. Squalicum (15-0-0)

3. Mercer Island (14-1-0)

4. Roosevelt (11-1-3)

5. O’Dea (10-2-3)

6. Snohomish (12-2-0)

7. Kennewick (12-4-0)

8. Ballard (9-4-1)

9. Seattle Prep (10-4-1)

10. Peninsula (9-1-1)

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (14-0-0)

2. Columbia River (11-0-1)

3. North Kitsap (13-0-1)

4. Bellingham (12-2-1)

5. East Valley of Spokane (12-2-0)

6. Cedarcrest (13-2-1)

7. Mountlake Terrace (11-4-0)

8. Lindbergh (12-1-2)

9. Lynden (12-2-1)

10. Fife (9-1-5)

CLASS 1A

1. Cascade of Leavenworth (13-0-2)

2. Toledo/Winlock (13-1-0)

3. Klahowya (12-2-1)

4. King’s (10-4-2)

5. Charles Wright (10-2-1)

6. Chelan (11-3-0)

7. Colville (10-3-0)

8. Newport (8-3-0)

9. Hoquiam (9-4-0)

10. Meridian (7-7-2)

