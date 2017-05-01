Barnes headed to Lakes after four years with Yelm basketball

Yelm High School boys basketball coach Jordan Barnes is headed from one Class 3A program in the South Sound to another.
From Yelm to Lakes. From the 3A South Sound Conference to the 3A Pierce County League.
“It was definitely hard, but I’m happy,” Barnes said. “I live two minutes away from Lakes High School, so it made sense.”
Barnes announced his move on Monday evening via Twitter. He thanked Yelm’s current and former players, coaches, administrators, parents and community members for their support in his post.
Barnes coached at Yelm the past four seasons, compiling a 33-51 record, and led the Tornados within one game of the Class 4A state regionals in 2016.
He has sent several athletes on to play at the college level from Yelm, including current Lewis-Clark State guard Christian Davis, who was The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year in 2016.
“The town is built on sports,” Barnes said. “The amazing athletes, the kids, they never quit.
“They were probably the most well-rounded individuals I’ve ever coached.”
Barnes will be the third coach in three years at Lakes. He replaces Gabriel Van Guse, who led the Lancers to an 8-14 record and a district-tournament berth in one season.
Barnes said he plans to continue running the up-tempo style he ran at Yelm, and hopes return Lakes’ program to the caliber it was in 2011, when it won a 3A state title under Jo Jo Rodriguez.
“I’m hoping that I can hang out there for quite a while, and build something back up,” Barnes said.
