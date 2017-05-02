No. 3 Rogers’ softball uses 15-run inning to knock off 4A SPSL power Puyallup

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Gretler homers, Hammond pitches shutout in Bonney Lake's 7-0 win over Spanaway Pause 1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:41 Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy" 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 1:01 Trailer for documentary on Stewart Middle School 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In the end No. 3 Rogers held on for the 15-12 victory on Tuesday in the rain-soaked mud bowl that became Heritage Park against No. 9 Puyallup to take a giant step toward ending the Vikings’ reign atop the 4A South Puget Sound League. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com