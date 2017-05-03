Top-ranked shot putter highlights first South Sound Froshowcase

McKenzie Salazar-Fox started throwing the shot put long before her high school track and field career began.
Track runs in her family, the 6-foot freshman at Shelton High School says, and her throwing days date back to adolescence.
“I’ve always been tall, and a little bigger than everyone,” Salazar-Fox said. “I’m not a runner at all.
“While all of my brothers were running I was throwing, and I really liked it.”
Salazar-Fox was one of the premier area freshmen that attended the first edition of the South Sound Froshowcase on a rare sunny Wednesday at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia.
She won the shot put, matching her season-best throw at 38 feet, 1 inch, and is the top-ranked freshman in Washington in the event.
“Being at the top, you always have to do (well),” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard, but it’s really exciting.”
Salazar-Fox trails only two throwers in the Class 3A rankings, and is ranked 18th statewide.
“If she throws as far as she did today in the state meet, she should place,” Shelton throws coach John Sells said. “Just the number will tell you that.”
Sells said Salazar-Fox has the potential to be a very good thrower as she matures.
But Wednesday she welcomed the opportunity to throw against athletes her age. She’s usually pitted against upperclassmen in varsity events.
The top-ranked thrower in 3A — Gig Harbor junior Hadassah Ward — also competes in the 3A South Sound Conference. Ward won a 4A state title last season.
“I kind of shock myself throwing against everyone older,” Salazar-Fox said. “Placing high, I’m just trying to stay up, stay at the top.”
She wants to reach 42 feet this season, at least, and worked during the offseason at Shelton with the thought that she could begin the quest to be a four-time state titlist.
“My goal is to win state,” Salazar-Fox said. “I just keep putting in work, putting in a lot of hours.”
That’s what it will take, she said.
But Salazar-Fox is no stranger to big stages. She’s competed in the junior Olympics twice, and took fourth in the shot put last summer in Sacramento.
“It’s a super big meet, and it’s intense,” she said. “Being a part of it, and especially placing that high, is super cool.”
Now, Salazar-Fox is focused on ending her first high school track season with a similar high.
“This whole track season I’ve been hitting PRs and throwing the best that I can,” she said.
