Prep roundup: Taylor-Sparks throws a no-hitter in Timberline’s 10-0 win over Central Kitsap

Softball
Top performer: Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks, Timberline
5IP, 0H, 0R, 5K in 10-0 win over Central Kitsap
Timberline 10, Central Kitsap 0: It was all Blazers, all game, as Timberline shut out the Cougars behind strong pitching by Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks on Wednesday.
Taylor-Sparks threw 51 pitches and held the Cougars to zero hits while getting five strikeouts.
The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Rogers 11, Graham-Kapowsin 1: Rachel Wicker led the Rams to a decisive win over the Eagles.
Wicker went 3 for 4 with a team-high four RBIs and a homer in the fifth inning. .
The homer “went over the right field fence, probably 260 feet,” Rogers coach Doug James said. “If I’m not mistaken, that is her fifth home run of the season.”
The Rams will play next at home against the Montesano Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tumwater 12, Aberdeen 11: In Game One of a doubleheader, the Thunderbirds narrowly beat the Bobcats.
“They’re starting to get back into their hitting groove,” Tumwater coach Jim Weston said of his players. “Their defense is obviously stepping up.”
Madison Pleasant went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Katie Cunningham went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and a run scored, and Julia Glasgo went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
“Good defense behind good pitching helps to create wins,” Weston said.
Tumwater was trailing by two runs after two innings, but scored seven runs in the top of the third.
The Thunderbirds will next play at home against the Centralia Tigers at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Baseball
Top performer: Calvin Turchin, Federal Way
2 for 3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R in 6-3 win over Emerald Ridge.
Federal Way 6, Emerald Ridge 3: The biggest difference between the Eagles and Jaguars on Wednesday came in the fourth inning.
With Garrett Morris and Alex Bradshaw on base, Calvin Turchin stepped up to the plate. Finding the pitch he liked, Turchin launched the ball over the fence for a three-run homer.
The three-run boost allowed the Eagles to take the lead and they never looked back. Luke Tedrick pitched all seven innings for Federal Way, striking out four and allowing three runs on four hits.
Cody Bentley homered for Emerald Ridge.
Bellarmine Prep 1, Gig Harbor 0: Pitching was the name of the game for the Lions.
Three pitchers were used by Bellarmine, starting with Peter Allegro. Allegro went the first three innings and gave up the only two hits that the Tides would earn. He struck out two and walked two.
Joe Scarsella was the next pitcher, going one inning and giving up nothing. Taylo Derouin came in for the final three innings. Derouin gave up nothing as well, and struck out three batters.
River Ridge 14, Washington 4: The Hawks are starting to get out of their slump.
Having not played a full game in almost a month, River Ridge took to the field and put up a bunch of runs.
“For us, it’s a huge momentum game, and it was nice to win on a day like this,” said coach Chad Arko. “We haven’t played very well. We’ve been 10-runned four times in a row, and then we won 10-runned games five times, too.”
After giving up four runs in the second inning, River Ridge pitcher Josh Ostling settled down and retired 11 of the next 12 batters. The Hawks scored 13 unanswered runs in a row.
With the win, the Hawks earned the fifth seed in the 2A SPSL district tournament. The Patriots got the sixth seed.
Graham-Kapowsin 15, Auburn 5: The Eagles overwhelmed the Trojans in a game where pitching, both good and bad, was a key factor.
“Auburn just struggled on the mound, and our guys, after the first inning, hit the ball really well,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Brian Jackson said. “They made a few errors and helped us out a little bit too.”
Auburn ended up with four errors with six hits, while Graham-Kapowsin had five errors and 16 hits.
“Our hitters came up and hit fastballs,” Jackson said. “We had a ton of extra-base hitters.”
“Brandon Becker was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs,” Jackson said. “Blake Walden was 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI.”
Kennedy Catholic 7, Auburn Mountainview 4: Led by Aaron Barber and Grayson O’Neil, the offense for the Lancers exploded.
Barber was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and O’Neil was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Lions were led by Conner Kilcup, who was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kentlake 9, Enumclaw 6: Two Falcons doubles helped them take a late lead from the Hornets.
Kentlake’s Jacob Butler and Nik Hendrickson combined to go 5 for 5. Butler and Hendrickson both hit doubles, with Butler driving in two runs.
The Hornets were led by Tristen Nichols, who went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs.
Clover Park 10, Chief Leschi 1: Theo Grutas helped himself on the mound and at the plate in Clover Park’s win.
Throwing for five innings, Grutas struck out 11 and allowed one hit and a run. Grutas drove in a run, stole a base and scored twice.
Lorenzo Garrido went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Boys Soccer
Spanaway Lake 3, Mount Tahoma 0: Three Sentinels scored in the second half Wednesday.
Darrian Rivers netted the first goal in the 45th minute. Devon Castro scored two minutes later.
Oscar Verna hammered in the last goal, and Jacob Castro shut out the T-Birds.
