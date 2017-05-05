Prep roundup: Nelson leads Bonney Lake softball past Bethel, 12-0

Softball
Top Performer: Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake
5 IP, 13 Ks, BB in 12-0 win over Bethel.
Bonney Lake 12, Bethel 0: If Brooke Nelson had not walked that lone batter for the Braves, then she would have thrown a perfect game. But the sophomore pitcher will just have to settle for the no-hitter instead.
Nelson was electric from the mound as she threw all five innings Bethel came up to bat, striking out 13 of them.
With their pitcher dominating on the mound, the rest of the Panthers had success at the plate as well. Joey Ahern went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs on the day to lead her team.
Gabby Jones and Eleseana Quintanar both chipped in two RBIs as well.
Auburn Mountainview 5, Auburn 0: The Lions bookended this game with scoring in the first and seventh inning.
Zoe Collins was on the mound for the Lions, going all seven innings and striking out 11 along the way. Collins also only gave up two hits and walked two.
Helping the Lions offensively was Laurel Tauzer and Emily Martinez, driving in three RBIs between the two of them.
Baseball
Top Performer: Cameron Green, Tahoma
Went 3-6, including game-winning single in top of 14th inning, in 1-0 win over Todd Beamer.
Tahoma 1, Todd Beamer 0: The Bears and the Titans must really like to play baseball, because their game lasted twice as long as normal on Friday.
Heading into the 14th inning, both teams were scoreless but not without some opportunities from past innings. With two outs and Conner Hargesheimer at second base, the Bears’ Cameron Green earned his third hit and singled home the only run of the game.
Andrew Osterman got the win for Tahoma as he pitched in long relief for Jacob Bacon. Bacon, at 104 pitches, was taken out after going 8 2/3 innings. Osterman came into the bottom of the 14th and retired the side.
Todd Beamer was led by Colin Floyd and Tommy Davis, both going 2 for 5 with Floyd getting a double.
Centralia 2, Tumwater 1: An insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the big difference for the Tigers in their win over the T-Birds.
As Nick Stulken squared up to bunt, he made contact but reached on an error for the Tigers. All the while, Kolby Sharp was able to score to give the Tigers a larger lead.
Even though the T-Birds scored in the top of the seventh inning, they just could not overcome the deficit. Leading Centralia was Broc Selstrom, going 1 for 2.
