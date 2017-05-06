Capital routs Stadium, 14-0, to move step closer to state

Capital's Aidan Short stuck out eight in a three-hit 14-0 shutout of Stadium in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital's Aidan Short, left, and Tanner Johnson do a flying hip-check to celebrate scoring more runs in a 14-0 rout of Stadium in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital’s Jacob Loose slides home safe to score the Cougars' 10th run as Stadium catcher Luke Saner awaits the throw. Photo taken in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital shortstop Peyton Greene tries to turn a double play after Stadium's Luke Saner was forced out at second. Photo taken in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital's Sam Condon celebrates scoring a run in the Cougars' 14-0 victory over Stadium in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital's Chase Cleveringa follows the flight of a ball he tagged in a 14-0 win over Stadium in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital coach Jesse Elam watches his squad from the dugout. Photo taken in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Capital's Sam Condon dives back to first but was able to advance to second on the play due to a throwing error by Stadium. Photo taken in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Stadium coach Scott Harthorn encourages his players during Saturday's game against Capital in Puyallup on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Stadium pitcher Kennedy Cook delivers during Saturday's game against Capital in Puyallup on May 6, 2017.
