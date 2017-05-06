Prep baseball roundup: Bonney Lake tops Central Kitsap, 4-1

3A DISTRICT QUARTERFINALS
WINNER TO STATE
Bonney Lake 4, Central Kitsap 1: Kaiden Hammond was on fire from the mound in the Panthers’ solid win over the Cougars.
“We had Hammond pitching and he’s been lights out all year,” Bonney Lake coach Mike Olson said. “He went out and did his thing just being a shutdown guy that he is.”
Hammond pitched for all seven innings, giving up only one run off five hits while getting four strikeouts in the game.
“It kinda starts with him,” Olson said.
It doesn’t end with Hammond, though, as the team collectively was able to plug away, getting a run in the first, one in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
“We just kinda chipped away each inning,” Olson said. “We had great at-bats all the way through.”
Standing out for Bonney Lake was Tyler McClain, who went 2 for 3 and batted in two of the team’s four runs.
“We just did a lot of little things,” Olson said. “It was a really good team game.”
With this win, the team has secured a spot to state.
“That’s what we’ve been playing for all year,” Olson said. “We’re just excited to go, it’s gonna be fun.”
Timberline 2, Evergreen 1: Tucker Stroup led the Blazers to a narrow victory over the Plainsmen.
Stroup got the start on the mound, taking advantage of his opportunity. He would go on to pitch 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run. He had four walks and struck out 11 batters.
In the top of the third, Stroup drove in a run to give his team a 1-0 lead. An insurance run came from Daniel Furman, who drove in a run on a double in the top of the fifth.
Timberline plays Bonney Lake at Heidelberg Park in Tacoma. The game takes place next Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
Mountain View 7, Capital 6: The Cougars scored five runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Mighty Thunder rode a quick start to victory.
The Thunder strung five straight singles together in the top of the first inning. The result was quick four runs, capped when Grant Francis drove in a pair. The Thunder weren’t done, adding two more in the top of the second to pushing their lead to 6-0.
Sam Condon of the Cougars tried to will his team back into the game. It started when Condon drove in a run in the fourth. In the sixth, Kyle Johnson and Condon hit back-to-back doubles to net a run. Entering the final inning, the Thunder led 7-3.
In the top of the seventh, Condon hit another double, this time scoring a pair of runs. The Cougars would add on two more, but fell 7-6.
Gig Harbor 10, Kelso 7: After an initially rough start, the Tides battled back to secure a win over the Hilanders off a strong relief pitching performance and solid hitting when the team needed it late in the game.
The Tides reached the winner-to-state game because Patrick Frederickson, a University of Minnesota commit, tossed a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win against Lincoln in the 10 a.m. game.
“It was an ugly game and a great game, it was two bizarre games in one,” Gig Harbor coach Pete Jansen said. “For four innings we made lots of mental mistakes and bad decisions and fell behind 7-2.”
Kelso had taken the lead in the first innings, scoring seven runs over the first three innings to leave Gig Habor in a big hole in the bottom of the fourth. They needed a big scoring run — and they got it.
“For the last three innings we kinda played how we’ve been playing the rest of the year,” Jansen said. “We had a big inning in the fourth and scored six, then scored insurance runs in the fifth.”
The Hilanders couldn’t answer back, likely due to the relief pitching performance by Logan Gerling.
“Logan came in in the third,” Jansen said. “He pitched for 4 1/3 innings, he did a really nice job.”
Gerling was forced to come in and bail out the team after an uncharacteristically poor start for pitcher Avery Jones.
“Avery Jones started,” Jansen said. “He struggled a little bit and they picked up four unearned runs.”
However, the deep pitching of Gig Harbor has always been their strong suit, and it came through for them here.
“We’re really fortunate in that we have three No. 1 pitchers,” Jansen said. “Logan loves to come in on relief, he says it gets the adrenaline pumping.”
The team also got the hits when they need them late in the game.
“Cameron MacIntosh had some nice hits,” Jansen said. “Chad Stevens also had some clutch hits where he drove in the go ahead run.”
MacIntosh ended up getting two RBIs in the game and Stevens got three RBIs.
CONSOLATION, FIRST ROUND, LOSER OUT
Yelm 1, Stadium 0: One run was all it took to give the Tornados the narrow win over the Tigers in a game that saw both teams struggling to score.
“We hit the ball hard but nothing would drop,” Stadium coach Scott Harthorn said. “It was a tough loss.”
One of those strong hitters for Stadium was Dylan O’Connor, who ended up going 2 for 3 in the game.
“We should’ve won the game,” Harthorn said. “We didn’t show up this morning.”
The score of the game came in the third inning and ended up being the only score in the entire game.
“It started out with a single, then a sacrifice bunt, then a strikeout which was a wild pitch which moved the runner from second to third,” Harthorn said. “Brandon Thompson then had the RBI of the game.”
As for his team, Harthorn had praise for his pitching saying that his “pitcher threw pretty well” in the complete game performance.
That pitcher was Michael Dilworth who threw for all seven innings and got five strikeouts.
The close loss means that Stadium is out as Yelm moves on to continue playing.
4A BASEBALL
DISTRICT PLAY-IN, LOSER OUT
Rogers 11, Enumclaw 2: It was all Rams all game in their decisive win over the Hornets that saw Rogers firing on all cylinders, especially pitching.
“They all threw well,” Rogers coach Matt Whitehead said. “Ayden Ruminski, a sophomore, has been good for us all year.”
Ruminski threw for four innings, allowing only four hits and zero earned runs before being relieved by teammate Kyler Barton.
“Kyler Barton, who came in second, did a great job throwing strikes and going after hitters,” Whitehead said.
Barton pitched for two innings and gave up zero hits along with zero runs in the game while the offense went to town scoring.
“Kolby Force came up with a three run home run in the second inning,” Whitehead said. “That really set the tone.”
That home run kicked off two big innings of scoring where the Rams scored four in the second and then followed it up with four in the third.
Force went 1 for 3 with three runs batted in off that home run and also got two runs himself in addition to the big hit.
“All around our hitters were attacking the ball, which made us very successful,” Whitehead said.
Some of these other successful hitters were Alex Boyd, who went 2 for 5 with a run plus two RBIs, and Clay Spacher, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
“We gotta get ready for Auburn Mountainview,” Whitehead said. “This is good momentum, but we gotta come out to be focused because Auburn Mountainview is a good team.”
Rogers will now play Auburn Mountainview in the first round of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Heidelberg Park in Tacoma.
Kentridge 7, South Kitsap 5: The Wolves got out to a four run lead before the Chargers exploded for five uns in the third inning, going on to win Saturday afternoon.
“I think the big thing is we got down four nothing but in the bottom of the third our team changed our approach,” Kentridge coach John Flanigan said. “We were just a little overanxious early on.”
It seemed like Kentridge was in trouble — then their bats came alive.
“We had a triple and three doubles in a row,” Flanigan said.
It was a solid team effort with many players contributing to the win.
“Kody Darcy had a big double for us,” Flanigan said. “He smoked it into right center for us.”
Darcy went 2 for 4 in the game and got two runs.
“Darcy played very good defensively and had some good plays at shortstop,” Flanigan said.
Also having a strong all around game was Mike Callia who went 1 for 2 and even came into to pitch the last couple innings.
“Mikey closed it out for us in the last two innings,” Flanigan said. “He faced three guys in the sixth and the seventh.”
With the win, the Chargers stay alive and move to play another day.
“We play Battleground Tuesday at 4 o’clock at Heritage in Puyallup,” Flaningan said. “We’ve played them in the playoffs the past three years and they’re a very good program.”
2A BASEBALL
North Kitsap 5, River Ridge 0: The Hawks struggled to score in what was a dominant pitching performance for North Kitsap’s pitcher Ryan Hecker.
“Sometimes you just gotta tip your hat to a kid,” River Ridge coach Chad Arko said. “He’s got a great two seam fastball.”
Hecker went for all six innings and gave up zero runs with only four hits while also getting eight strikeouts in the game.
“Somedays you just get beat by a kid who is better than you and he was just better than you,” Arko said. “Right now I’m excited to see how we fight back in the loser out game.”
The River Ridge team just looks to stay alive moving forward and take what they can from this game.
“Right now our back is against the wall,” Arko said. “You take away from it and you move on.”
Port Angeles 4, Steilacoom 1: The Roughriders got the better of the Sentinels. Steilacoom will face Sequim on Wednesday at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Fife 3, Port Angeles 2: The Trojans escaped with a slim win over the Roughriders. The win gives them a date with North Kitsap next Saturday. The game happens at 10 a.m. at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.
Olympic 7, Washington 6: The Patriots play River Ridge in a loser out game on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Franklin Pierce High School.
Highline 4, Olympic 0: The Pirates shut out the Trojans, setting them up for a matchup against Franklin Pierce on Wednesday. The game starts at 4 p.m. at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.
Chimacum 4, Vashon Island 0: The Pirates fell to the Cowboys, putting an end to their season.
2B BASEBALL
Wahkiakum 10, Life Christian 0: Riding momentum from a 1-0 win over Toledo earlier in the day, the Mules walloped the Eagles forcing them into the loser’s bracket.
The Eagles play a loser-out game against Kalama at Adna High School on Tuesday. First pitch will be thrown at 4 p.m.
