Prep soccer: Fife’s state hopes survive with 3-0 shutout of Port Angeles

2A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Fife 3, Port Angeles 0: Grant Cox scored in the second minute and Austin Platt added another in the 15th as the Trojans cruised in their shutout over the Roughriders on Saturday in the first round of the 2A West Central District playoffs to survive and advance.
The final goal came by Bryan Flores in the 79th minute and was the last play of the game.
The win sends Fife to a winner-to-state match against Highline at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Curtis High School — after the Pirates beat Fife 2-0 in an SPSL seeding match.
“We are getting a chance either to play better to get even, or prove that we shouldn’t have won this first game,” Fife coach Tony Crudo said.
Crudo stressed putting in more effort collectively as a team to try to beat Highline. If the Trojans win, they’ll clinch their fourth consecutive state berth.
“We didn’t play very well,” Crudo said. “There’s nothing specific, everyone just has to do 10 percent or 15 percent better than the last game.”
Franklin Pierce 2, Foster 0: The Cardinals are one win away from a state tournament berth.
They shutout the Bulldogs in Saturday’s district loser-out match and with a win on Tuesday against Kingston they will clinch a 2A state tournament trip, their first since 2013.
The match is at 5:30 p.m. at North Kitsap High School.
North Kitsap 2, Orting 1: Despite a late attempt to make a comeback, the Cardinals came up short in the season-ending loss.
North Kitsap was staked a 2-0 lead at halftime, with the first coming on an own goal.
“It was a scrum and hit off our guys,” Orting coach Brandon Peters said.
That left the Cardinals in a do-or-die position going into the second half.
And Jaymz Swick pulled them back in it. Andrew Spooner found him for an assist in teh 58th minute to cut it to a one-score match, but Orting couldn’t get the equalizer.
North Kitsap will play Tyee in a winner-to-state match on Tuesday, and the Cardinals go back to the drawing board, their season ending at 8-8-2 overall.
“Now it’s just rebuilding to make another push into the playoffs,” Peters said.
Bremerton 2, Clover Park 1: The Warriors’ season ended in the first round of the 2A district playoffs with the loss.
Clover Park finished third in the 2A SPSL Sound standings and ended its season with a record of 10-6-1.
1A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Bellevue Christian 2, Vashon Island 1: The third time wasn’t the charm for the Pirates.
Jared Byargeon scored two goals — including the game-winner in the final two minutes — for Bellevue Christian to end Vashon’s season in a loser-out match at Curtis High School on Saturday.
Vashon Island (9-4-1) beat Bellevue Christian both times they played in the regular season. Kieran Enzian scored in the 40th minute before Byargeon scored in teh 54th and then the game-winner in the 78th.
