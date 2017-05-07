Prep baseball: Kolby Force’s three-run HR sparks Rogers, keeps season alive

4A BASEBALL
DISTRICT PLAY-IN
Rogers 11, Enumclaw 2: It was all Rams all game in their decisive win over the Hornets that saw Rogers firing on all cylinders, especially pitching.
“They all threw well,” Rogers coach Matt Whitehead said. “Ayden Ruminski, a sophomore, has been good for us all year.”
Ruminski threw for four innings, allowing only four hits and zero earned runs before being relieved by teammate Kyler Barton, who pitched two innings and didn’t allow a hit or a run to make sure Enumclaw’s season ended.
“Kyler Barton … did a great job throwing strikes and going after hitters,” Whitehead said.
All the while Rogers’ offense went to town on the scoreboard. Kolby Force launched a three-run home run in the second inning.
“That really set the tone,” Whitehead said.
That home run kicked off two big innings of scoring where the Rams scored four in the second and then followed it up with four in the third. Boyd went 2 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs, and Clay Spacher went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Rogers will now play Auburn Mountainview in the first round of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Heidelberg Park in Tacoma.
“We gotta get ready for Auburn Mountainview,” Whitehead said. “This is good momentum, but we gotta come out to be focused because Auburn Mountainview is a good team.”
Kentridge 7, South Kitsap 5: The Wolves got out to a four run lead before the Chargers exploded for five uns in the third inning, going on to win Saturday afternoon.
“I think the big thing is we got down four nothing but in the bottom of the third our team changed our approach,” Kentridge coach John Flanigan said. “We were just a little overanxious early on.”
It seemed like Kentridge was in trouble — then their bats came alive. The Chargers strung together a triple and three consecutive doubles.
“Kody Darcy had a big double for us,” Flanigan said. “He smoked it into right center for us.”
Darcy, Kentridge’s shortstop, went 2 for 4 in the game and got two runs. Mike Callia went 1 for 2 and pitched the final two innings.
With the win, the Chargers stay alive and move to face Battle Ground at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hertiage Park in Puyallup.
Todd Beamer 6, Camas 4: Tate Wallat drove in two runs on three hits and the Titans kept their season alive thanks to a four-run rally in the top of the fourth inning.
Camas led 3-1 before Jared Thompson started Beamer’s rally with an RBI single, Tyler Caroll followed with an RBI double and Wallatt had a run-scoring single.
Tommy Davis allowed three earned runs and struck out three in seven innings on the mound. Beamer advances to face Emerald Ridge in another loser-out game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bellarmine Prep.
