High School Sports

May 08, 2017 7:51 PM

TNT state high school baseball rankings, May 8

By Aaron Lommers

Contributing writer

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS

*Records entering Monday, May 8

Class 4A

1. Puyallup (18-2)

2. West Valley-Yakima (17-3)

3. Federal Way (16-3)

4. Gonzaga Prep (18-4)

5. Issaquah (16-5)

6. Battle Ground (14-5)

7. Kentlake (14-5)

8. Mount Vernon (15-5)

9. Glacier Peak (13-6)

10. Sumner (14-6)

Class 3A

1. Mercer Island (15-2)

2. Bellevue (17-4)

3. Mt. Spokane (20-1)

4. Lakeside of Seattle (17-4)

5. Bonney Lake (18-2)

6. Arlington (18-3)

7. Southridge (14-1)

8. Gig Harbor (18-4)

9. Eastside Catholic (16-5)

10. Shorewood (16-5)

Class 2A

1. Selah (19-2)

2. Ellensburg (18-2)

3. Lynden (18-2)

4. Highline (17-2)

5. Fife (14-2)

6. Burlington-Edison (16-6)

7. W.F. West (15-2)

8. Anacortes (14-6)

9. Blaine (17-4)

10. Archbishop Murphy (17-4)

Class 1A

1. Cedar Park Christian-Bothell (19-2)

2. Kiona-Benton (19-1)

3. King’s Way Christian (16-2)

4. Overlake (19-2)

5. Freeman (15-2)

6. Zillah (11-1)

7. Cashmere (19-2)

8. Naches (15-3)

9. Seattle Christian (15-2)

10. Cascade Christian (10-3)

Class 2B

1. Tri-Cities Prep (19-0)

2. Friday Harbor (19-0)

3. Colfax (15-1)

4. Napavine (14-2)

5. Liberty Bell (17-3)

Class 1B

1. Pomeroy (15-3)

2. Odessa-Harrington (13-4)

3. Colton (12-4)

4. Evergreen Lutheran (7-3)

5. Mt. Rainier Lutheran (9-3)

preps@thenewstribune.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Brayan Torres, Matt White discuss Puyallup's 4A SPSL title win over Sumner

Watch: Brayan Torres, Matt White discuss Puyallup's 4A SPSL title win over Sumner 1:16

Watch: Brayan Torres, Matt White discuss Puyallup's 4A SPSL title win over Sumner
1:19

"We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says
1:40

"We have the talent, tonight shows it," says Rogers' Tayler Dawes in win over Puyallup

View More Video

Sports Videos