TNT state high school baseball rankings, May 8

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS
*Records entering Monday, May 8
Class 4A
1. Puyallup (18-2)
2. West Valley-Yakima (17-3)
3. Federal Way (16-3)
4. Gonzaga Prep (18-4)
5. Issaquah (16-5)
6. Battle Ground (14-5)
7. Kentlake (14-5)
8. Mount Vernon (15-5)
9. Glacier Peak (13-6)
10. Sumner (14-6)
Class 3A
1. Mercer Island (15-2)
2. Bellevue (17-4)
3. Mt. Spokane (20-1)
4. Lakeside of Seattle (17-4)
5. Bonney Lake (18-2)
6. Arlington (18-3)
7. Southridge (14-1)
8. Gig Harbor (18-4)
9. Eastside Catholic (16-5)
10. Shorewood (16-5)
Class 2A
1. Selah (19-2)
2. Ellensburg (18-2)
3. Lynden (18-2)
4. Highline (17-2)
5. Fife (14-2)
6. Burlington-Edison (16-6)
7. W.F. West (15-2)
8. Anacortes (14-6)
9. Blaine (17-4)
10. Archbishop Murphy (17-4)
Class 1A
1. Cedar Park Christian-Bothell (19-2)
2. Kiona-Benton (19-1)
3. King’s Way Christian (16-2)
4. Overlake (19-2)
5. Freeman (15-2)
6. Zillah (11-1)
7. Cashmere (19-2)
8. Naches (15-3)
9. Seattle Christian (15-2)
10. Cascade Christian (10-3)
Class 2B
1. Tri-Cities Prep (19-0)
2. Friday Harbor (19-0)
3. Colfax (15-1)
4. Napavine (14-2)
5. Liberty Bell (17-3)
Class 1B
1. Pomeroy (15-3)
2. Odessa-Harrington (13-4)
3. Colton (12-4)
4. Evergreen Lutheran (7-3)
5. Mt. Rainier Lutheran (9-3)
