TNT state high school boys soccer rankings, May 8

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S STATE BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
*Records entering Monday, May 8
CLASS 4A
1. Pasco (13-3-0)
2. Central Valley (13-2-0)
3. Puyallup (12-2-1)
4. Todd Beamer (13-1-1)
5. Lewis and Clark (13-4-0)
6. Camas (11-1-3)
7. Wenatchee (12-4-0)
8. Bellarmine Prep (10-2-3)
9. Sunnyside (12-3-2)
10. Eisenhower (12-3-0)
CLASS 3A
1. Stadium (16-0-0)
2. Squalicum (16-0-1)
3. Mercer Island (15-2-0)
4. Roosevelt (12-2-3)
5. O’Dea (11-3-3)
6. Snohomish (14-2-0)
7. Kennewick (12-4-0)
8. Bainbridge (10-4-3)
9. Garfield (11-3-2)
10. Peninsula (10-2-2)
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (16-0-0)
2. Columbia River (15-1-1)
3. North Kitsap (14-1-1)
4. East Valley of Spokane (13-2-0)
5. Bellingham (13-3-1)
6. Mountlake Terrace (12-5-0)
7. Cedarcrest (14-3-1)
8. Lindbergh (14-1-2)
9. Lynden (13-3-1)
10. Lake Washington (12-4-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Cascade of Leavenworth (14-0-2)
2. Toledo/Winlock (15-1-0)
3. Klahowya (13-2-1)
4. King’s (12-4-2)
5. Charles Wright (10-2-1)
6. Chelan (13-4-0)
7. Colville (12-3-0)
8. Newport (9-4-0)
9. La Center (9-3-4)
10. Hoquiam (10-5-0)
