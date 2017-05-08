High School Sports

May 08, 2017 8:58 PM

TNT state high school boys soccer rankings, May 8

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S STATE BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS

*Records entering Monday, May 8

CLASS 4A

1. Pasco (13-3-0)

2. Central Valley (13-2-0)

3. Puyallup (12-2-1)

4. Todd Beamer (13-1-1)

5. Lewis and Clark (13-4-0)

6. Camas (11-1-3)

7. Wenatchee (12-4-0)

8. Bellarmine Prep (10-2-3)

9. Sunnyside (12-3-2)

10. Eisenhower (12-3-0)

CLASS 3A

1. Stadium (16-0-0)

2. Squalicum (16-0-1)

3. Mercer Island (15-2-0)

4. Roosevelt (12-2-3)

5. O’Dea (11-3-3)

6. Snohomish (14-2-0)

7. Kennewick (12-4-0)

8. Bainbridge (10-4-3)

9. Garfield (11-3-2)

10. Peninsula (10-2-2)

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (16-0-0)

2. Columbia River (15-1-1)

3. North Kitsap (14-1-1)

4. East Valley of Spokane (13-2-0)

5. Bellingham (13-3-1)

6. Mountlake Terrace (12-5-0)

7. Cedarcrest (14-3-1)

8. Lindbergh (14-1-2)

9. Lynden (13-3-1)

10. Lake Washington (12-4-1)

CLASS 1A

1. Cascade of Leavenworth (14-0-2)

2. Toledo/Winlock (15-1-0)

3. Klahowya (13-2-1)

4. King’s (12-4-2)

5. Charles Wright (10-2-1)

6. Chelan (13-4-0)

7. Colville (12-3-0)

8. Newport (9-4-0)

9. La Center (9-3-4)

10. Hoquiam (10-5-0)

preps@thenewstribune.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Brayan Torres, Matt White discuss Puyallup's 4A SPSL title win over Sumner

Watch: Brayan Torres, Matt White discuss Puyallup's 4A SPSL title win over Sumner 1:16

Watch: Brayan Torres, Matt White discuss Puyallup's 4A SPSL title win over Sumner
1:19

"We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says
1:40

"We have the talent, tonight shows it," says Rogers' Tayler Dawes in win over Puyallup

View More Video

Sports Videos