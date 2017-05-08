Bellarmine Prep, Puyallup battle to 2-2 tie

Alex Comfort, second from right, and Noah Welch help Kyle Casey, right, celebrate his goal which put the Lions up 1-0 early in the first half. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup's Brayan Torres, right, to high five Nico LoGerfo after Torres's goal put the Vikings up 2-1. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Members of the Puyallup team line up for the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Dusk falls over Sparks Stadium as Puyallup takes on Bellarmine Prep. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Bellarmine Prep's Kyle Casey, left, and Puyallup's Blake Nelson jockey for position. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup goalkeeper Owen Ebner stops a shot by the Lions. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup's Ethan Carlson attempts a backward header for a goal that nearly went in. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Bellarmine coach Joe Waters instructs his squad prior to their match against Puyallup. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Bellarmine Prep's Max Hilger and Puyallup's Eli Visser fight for possession. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup's Ethan Carlson, left, collides with the Lions' Ryan Sanchez on a header. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup's Paulo Barrera, left, battles Bellarmine Prep's Tyler Vu for the ball. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup coach Matt White diagrams a play for Paulo Barrera. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Puyallup had several point-blank opportunities in this series but couldn't quite score. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Bellarmine's Alex Comfort is chased down by Waki LoGerfo of Puyallup. Photo taken in Puyallup on Monday, May 8, 2017.
