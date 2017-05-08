Prep roundup: Morgan Hand hits walkoff RBI in Orting’s 3-2 win over Eatonville

Softball
Top performer: Morgan Hand, Orting (3-4, 2B and game-winning RBI in 3-2 win over Eatonville)
Orting 3, Eatonville 2: Morgan Hand hit a walk-off single and the Cardinals edged the Cruisers in a big win Monday.
The game started last Thursday but was postponed due to weather and picked up today in the top of the second inning with the score being 0-0.
It was Orting that drew first blood, scoring one in the bottom of the second which was their first inning of the day.
Eatonville answered scoring in the top of the third and then both teams went scoreless until the top of the seventh when the Cruisers added another run.
This left the Cardinals in a do-or-die situation down one with only one inning left.
The team managed to make up one run but still were down one with Alycia Bannan (2 for 4, 2B, RBI, R) in scoring position at second base.
Hand brought Bannan home with a solid hit to seal the comeback win for Orting.
The Cardinals will play next at home against the Seattle Christian Warriors on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Puyallup 14, Curtis 2: In a battle between Vikings, it was the Puyallup Vikings that came out on top in the decisive win.
“We were being pretty aggressive up at the plate,” Puyallup coach Tony Batinovich said. “We just got a little bit of a roll going.”
That roll started early for Puyallup with Sophia Bjerk (3 for 3, HR, 2B, 6 RBIs) starting the team’s hitting off with an explosive early home run.
“Sophia had that two-run home run in the first inning,” Batinovich said. “We had some kids like Destiny (Conerly) and others at the lower end of our order that got some big hits for us.”
Conerly went 2 for 3 with a triple plus three RBIs and Kennedy Robillard went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Puyallup fnished the game after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Puyallup will play next at home against the Olympia Bears on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 25, Pope John Paul II 6: It was a high-scoring game in the matchup between the Hawks and the Eagles that saw the Hawks score early and often.
“I think they were just patient and waited for their pitch and were aggressive batters,” Mount Rainer Lutheran coach Stacie Bailey said. “The warm weather helped with the speed.”
That showed with the Hawks scoring 11 runs in the first inning, nine in the second, and then five in the third paired with strong pitching by Claire Lyons who pitched five innings with 11 strikeouts.
“(Lyons) was pitching pretty fast and had good control,” Bailey said. “She did have a lot of strikeouts.”
However, the game was still closer than it perhaps should have been with so many errors in the game.
“(Lyons) played focused and committed to doing her job,” Bailey said. “The errors didn’t help cause she pitched a pretty good game.”
The Hawks will play at home next against the Rainier Christian Mustangs on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
