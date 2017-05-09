Prep baseball: Kentlake punches state ticket as Caleb Jaime, Dylan Mackie shut out Sumner

BASEBALL
4A WEST CENTRAL
Winner to state
Kentlake 5, Sumner 0: Despite a dual shutout performance from pitchers Caleb Jaime and Dylan Mackie, the Falcons had to fight for their win over the Spartans.
“I think the game was a lot closer than the score indicated,” Kentlake coach Brett Jaime said.
The Falcons struggled to score early until the floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth when they scored two followed by two in the fifth and one in the sixth to secure a state berth.
“Making it to state is obviously a big deal,”Brett Jaime said.
That sends them to a district semifinal game against No. 1 Puyallup at 10 a.m. Saturday at Art Wright Field in Kent, with the winner advancing to the district championship.
“They’re the number one team in the state so that’s a fun challenge that you don’t always get,” Jaime said. “They’re going to be really tough.”
Kentwood 4, Skyview 0: In a shutout pitching performance by Dyson Johnson, the Conquerors were dominant in their win over Skyview to clinch a trip to the state tournament.
“Dyson was the key tonight, he pitched really well,” Kentwood coach Mark Zender said. “He was dominant the entire game.”
Johnson pitched a complete game allowing only two hits while getting four strikeouts.
“He was mixing his pitches,” Zender said. “It was good to establish our pitcher as a true No. 1.”
The Conquerors scored on in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings which was enough to give them the offensive edge.
“As a team, we hit the ball really well,” Zender said. “Our kids just had a good approach in a playoff game against top quality opponents.
“We’re peaking at the right time.”
Kentwood will face Kennedy Catholic in the district semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Art Wright Field in Kent.
Kennedy Catholic 6, Federal Way 0: This was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. Then, the errors came for Federal Way.
As Trevor Hoffman tried to beat out the throw off his bunt, an overthrow by Brandham Ponce allowed two runs to score. Then another overthrow would score a third Lancer run in the inning.
The first earned run by the Lancers would be driven in by Nicholas Blakley as he would single to right field to drive in Aaron Barber.
Hoffman, the player to get things started, would finish his day 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a run scored.
Federal Way missed its chance to clinch a state berth, but can still advance through the consolation bracket. It will play Tahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Art Wright Field in Kent.
Loser out
Battle Ground 7, Kentridge 2: Through the top of the fifth inning the Chargers had done what they had all year — play great defense and throw tough pitches.
But then the Tigers erased Kentridge’s 2-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, kick-started by top prospect Isaiah Smith, a Washington State University commit who is ranked the No. 75 on Baseball America’s list of the top 100 high school prospects entering the 2017 MLB draft.
Smith’s RBI single plated Battle Ground’s first run, and Gunner Talkington, Battle Ground’s catcher who has signed his letter of intent to play quarterback at Eastern Washington University, scored the tying run a batter later.
The loss ends Kentridge’s season.
“I’m just super proud of the effort they put forth all year long,” Kentridge coach John Flanagan said. “And their composure all year long. And they played the game the right way.”
Kody Darcy went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored both runs for Kentridge (11-8). The Chargers had beat South Kitsap in a district play-in game on Saturday.
Darcy finished the season batting .429 (30-for-70) while Isaac Barrera finished with a .468 (29-for-62) average as the Chargers’ leadoff hitter.
Auburn Mountainview 7, Rogers 3: It was all Nate Weeldreyer all game in a strong pitching performance that led the Lions to victory to end the Rams’ season.
“Weeldreyer threw real well, he threw a lot of strikes,” Auburn Mountainview coach Glen Walker said. “He did a good job of staying in the zone but keeping them off balance.”
Weeldreyer pitched six innings only allowing five hits with zero earned runs and nine strikeouts.
“Rogers has a lot of early swingers and he was throwing curveballs,” Walker said.
It was a relatively slow start for the Lions as they found themselves tied at two in the bottom of the fifth after scoring two in the third while Rogers scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
It was then that the Lions’ hitting came alive as they scored five in the bottom of the fifth which put the game out of reach of the Rams.
“We had two or three innings in the middle where we hit the ball really well,” Walker said.
Michael Kramer was one of the leading hitters going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs with Weeldreyer not far behind also contributing getting two RBIs of his own going 2-for-3.
“I think we need to be more solid,” Walker said. “We gave them runs early on.”
Auburn Mountainview advances to face Sumner at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Park in Puyallup.
Emerald Ridge 3, Todd Beamer 2: Jake Roten pitched a complete game and held off the Titans offense in a narrow Jaguars win.
“Jake Roten threw very well, he’s certainly gotten stronger and more competitive,” Emerald Ridge coach Larry Marshall said. “He met the competition as he went along.”
Roten pitched for all seven innings only allowing six hits and getting nine strikeouts.
Emerald RIdge advances to face Skyview at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Art Wright Field in Kent.
The Jaguars are looking to just keeping playing their game and focus on what they do best.
“We just continue to be us, we don’t try to do anything against anybody else,” Marshall said. “We just do the best we can to perfect things.”
Tahoma 10, Curtis 7: It may not have been the prettiest win, but if it means playing another day, then Russ Hayden and the Bears are OK with that, he said.
“Sometimes, you don’t win pretty,” Hayden said. “But it is definitely better than a loss. We got four hits in the bottom of the sixth, but it was the pressure on their pitchers that go to Curtis.”
The Bears entered the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 7-4. With the bases loaded, Cameron Green was hit by the pitch and that forced Juan Alonso to score. Then Adam Paganelli would single for another run and the Bears were on a comeback.
“Paganelli has been our guy regularly,” Hayden said. “We don't have a superstar, we have different guys show up different days and everyone chips in. I feel the batters in slots 1-9 are quality hitters up there.”
Paganelli would finish his day 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Connor Kiffer would also chip in three RBIs as he helped build a comfortable lead for the Bears in the sixth.
The loss ends Curtis’ season, while Tahoma advances to face Federal Way.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments