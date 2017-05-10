Prep soccer: Archie Caldwell, Alex Whiting keep Curtis’ season alive; Olympia, Lincoln advance

BOYS SOCCER
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out
Curtis 2, Hazen 0: The Vikings secured a rare shutout win over the Highlanders in a strong team showing Tuesday.
“Our objective was to get the ball and look to counter them,” Curtis coach Frank Hankel said. “We got pretty good players out wide, Archie and Alex.”
Archie Caldwell scored first in the 42nd minute off an assist by Zach Ecklund and Alex Whiting, who was the co-offensive player of the year in the 4A SPSL last year, scored an unassisted insurance goal in the 60th minute.
“He’s dangerous on the attack,” Hankel said.
The defense for Curtis also put in a strong performance holding the Hazen team to minimal opportunities.
“Our back line, it’s only our second shutout of the season,” Hankel said. “They worked their tails off for us to secure the shutout.”
Hankel highlighted the significance of the game and what it meant to his team.
“It’s huge, we’ve been in the playoffs the last four years,” Hankel said. “Winning builds confidence, this is what we needed.”
Curtis will now play against Todd Beamer in a winner-to-state, loser-out match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Auburn Memorial Stadium.
“They’re very fast, it’s a heck of a mountain to climb to beat Beamer,” Hankel said. “We’re gonna have to play a very clean game defensively as a team to have an opportunity to be successful.”
Olympia 3, Auburn 0: With a decisive victory over the Trojans, the Bears are starting to peak at the right time as they survived the loser-out match.
“We finished the regular season and turned to our second season,” said Olympia coach Ty Johnson. “We're finally getting healthy and our back line is settling in.”
The Bears jumped out ahead with their first goal scored in the 20th minute thanks to Kahill Bredeson off the Adam Rapacz assist. Eight minutes later, the duo would strike again to put their team up 2-0.
“The boys are putting the team before themselves,” Johnson said. “They are dribbling the ball less and moving it among the team a little bit more. I think these guys are a very dangerous team moving forward.”
The final goal for the Bears was scored in the 60th minute as Rapacz scored off the Dawitt Kiley assist. Matteo Delgiudice would earn the shutout with two saves.
Olympia will face Kentwood at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Auburn Memorial Stadium, with the winner earning a state tournament berth. The loser’s season is over.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out
Lincoln 2, Timberline 1: Despite a last push to come back, the Blazers couldn’t catch fire and came up short to the Abes.
The Abes scored their first goal in the 60th minute followed by another goal in the 73rd minute.
Edgard Bautista scored a goal in the 76th minute off an assist by Eddie Skill but it was too little too late as time expired with Lincoln still up one goal to win the game.
1A WEST CENTRAL
District semifinals
Seattle Christian 1, Charles Wright 0: The Tarriers suffered a shutout loss that sends them to a loser-out match agaisnt Bellevue Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
