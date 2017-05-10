Prep baseball roundup: Skyview defeats Emerald Ridge, 3-2

4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Skyview 3, Emerald Ridge 2: The Jaguars came up just short of a last-inning comeback in a loser-out defeat to the Storm.
“Unfortunately, we got off to a rough start,” Emerald Ridge coach Larry Marshall said. “They scored two unearned runs in the first inning with two outs. It stay that way til the bottom of the sixth.”
It was in the bottom of the sixth that Skyview got an extra run for insurance — which they would end up needing after Emerald Ridge rallied to try to pull even in their last at-bat.
“In the top of the seventh we put a couple hits together and scored two,” Marshall said.
Those two runs left them just short of what would have been a huge comeback and may have forced extra innings. But it was not to be despite the strong pitching by Emerald Ridge.
“DeShawn Johnson pitched for us,” Marshall said. “He threw extremely well.”
Johnson threw for six innings only allowing five hits and getting five strikeouts.
Tahoma 11, Federal Way 1: Behind Andrew Osterman, the Bears were able to put all the facets of their game together and cruise to the victory over the Eagles on Wednesday.
“It feels great to clinch a berth to state. The last two years we’ve lost but we got it done today,” said Tahoma coach Russ Hayden. “Our kids and coaches were pumped about the win. We had solid pitching from Osterman, plenty of hits and zero errors.”
Hayden is not kidding about his pitcher either. Osterman pitched all six innings that the Bears played, striking out 12, walking three and giving up one hit and earned run.
“He got the save for us yesterday too,” Hayden said. “He has 97 strikeouts on the year, he will definitely have to go when regionals come around.”
At the plate, Tahoma saw plenty of production from Conner Hargesheimer. Hargesheimer went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs driven in. Henry Murphy chipped in with his 2 for 4 night as well, driving in two.
The Bears will play Skyview at 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 13 at Heritage Park.
Battle Ground 9, Auburn Riverside 3: The Tigers’ offense scored at least one run in the first four innings against the Ravens to jump out for an early lead they wouldn’t give up.
Things almost turned around for Auburn Riverside in the third inning when Cade Stober doubled to left field and drove in all three of the Ravens’ runs, tying the game at three.
However, five runs were plated for the Tigers the following inning as Dylan Ostler couldn’t find his rhythm on the mound.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Capital 10, Peninsula 0: The Cougars decisively shutout the Seahawks in a loser-out game behind an all-star pitching performance from Brett Stock.
Stock pitched a complete game of only five innings, because the game was called early due to the ten rule, allowing only one hit with zero runs plus three strikeouts.
The leading hitters for the Cougars was Kyle Johnson who went 1 for 2 with a run plus three RBIs and Kyle Casperson who went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.
Central Kitsap 3, Wilson 2: The Cougars squeezed out a narrow win over the Rams beyond strong pitching by Greyson McCormick.
“I thought we played really solid defense,” Central Kitsap coach Bill Baxter said. “We got some timely hitting and Greyson McCormick threw an outstanding game.”
McCormick threw a complete game only allowing six hits and getting four strikeouts while allowing no walks.
The Cougars were tied going into the sixth and managed to get the winning run in the bottom of that inning as they outhit Wilson seven to six.
“We have to win two games on Saturday,” Baxter said. “We still got a long way to go.”
Wilson is out and their season over upon losing this game while Central Kitsap moves on.
“From here on out, it’s winner go home,” Baxter said.
