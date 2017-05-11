'That was the greatest feeling of my life': Washington baseball survives loser-out win over River Ridge

In the end No. 3 Rogers held on for the 15-12 victory on Tuesday in the rain-soaked mud bowl that became Heritage Park against No. 9 Puyallup to take a giant step toward ending the Vikings’ reign atop the 4A South Puget Sound League.
Matthew Gretler and Robby Pogue combined to go 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs and pitcher Kaiden Hammond was his typical dominant self as he tossed a two-hit shutout in the Panthers’ 7-0 win against Spanaway Lake on Friday to all but seal the 3A Pierce County League title.
Kentlake secured the top seed from the division to the NPSL tournament – all with a game to spare – because of their 4-2 victory on Wednesday against Mount Rainier. They’ve run through the league behind aces Jordon Wright and Caleb Jaime.
James Mwaura set Lincoln’s school record in the 1,600 and set a meet record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue High School, and it felt like it was merely a formality. He also helped the Abes place second as a team behind Bothell.
Raphael Cox is in his first year as the boys soccer coach at Stadium High School, where he graduated from before being drafted in the fourth round by Real Salt Lake in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft. And the Tigers haven’t lost a match yet.
Hammond is his own breed of ace pitcher — one who doubles as a starting quarterback, defensive end, plays basketball and had his football coach recruiting him to join the track and field team as a thrower.