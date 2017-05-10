Clayton Parfitt clutch as Washington beats River Ridge; eyes first state trip in 25 years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer Pause 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 2:02 Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Washington High School's baseball team survived a loser-out game against River Ridge to advance to a winner-to-state game against Port Angeles on Saturday. Christian Bond cbond@thenewstribune.con