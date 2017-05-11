Watch: Sherrod's big hit, VanHout shutout send Summer to 4A state tournament

Tenth-ranked Sumner used a six-run fourth inning to clinch a trip to the 4A state playoffs in its first season in the bigger-school classification with a 6-0 victory against Auburn Mountainview on Wednesday at Heritage Park in Puyallup.
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

