Soccer roundup: Beamer jump on Curtis early in win

4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Winner to state, loser out
Puyallup 2, Skyview 1: Ethan Carlson to the rescue.
Carlson’s game-winner in stoppage time as the Vikings edged Skyview of Vancouver to clinch a return trip to the 4A state tournament for the sixth consecutive season.
Though Puyallup had a chance to take over earlier.
“We had eight shots first half, nine shots second half to their three,” Puyallup coach Matt White said.
The first goal by Puyallup was an unstoppable one by Nico LoGerfo and set the tone for the game.
“He hit a banger,” White said. “There’s no other way to describe it, it was a ripper.”
Puyallup who will now play Todd Beamer at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sparks Stadium in a state seeding game. The state playoffs begin next week.
Todd Beamer 4, Curtis 1: After going nine days without playing in a match heading into a do-or-die match, the Titans were able to calm their nerves with some early scoring against the Vikings on Thursday.
And now they’ll head to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2011.
“We’ve been training hard but nerves have built up,” said Todd Beamer coach Joel Lindberg. “So scoring early reassured the team and their confidence went way up. It was awesome, they played hard, but Curtis battled and was always in it.”
The first goal for the Titans came within the first five minutes as JJ Allen knocked the ball to the back of the net off a corner kick. Almost five minutes later, Malik Henry pushed forth his wide open shot for a 2-0 lead.
“It was nice to see that we stood up to their physicality,” Lindberg said. “We attacked hard, scoring two early goals, and we defended well as a team.”
Two more goals scored on long kicks by Faraz Hamidani and Zak Gregg helped seal the Titans win over the Vikings.
Olympia 2, Kentwood 0: The Bears are going back to state for the first time in three years thanks to the second half goals by Adam Rapacz and Julian Desmond to knock off 4A NPSL Cascade champion-Kentwood.
“It feels amazing to win. I’ve never been more proud of this team,” said Olympia coach Ty Johnson. “They deserve to go to state, especially since we thought we were eliminated in our game against Puyallup last Tuesday.”
After Olympia entered the playoffs on a tiebreaker, they have won all three games since and have outscored their opponents 14-0.
“Our seniors have never been more pumped,” said Johnson. “We are focused on playing for Austin Kelly, an assistant that passed away in September. We have a saying: ‘Play for AK’ and we take it 40 minutes at a time.”
The first 40 minutes were scoreless for both teams but in the second half, Rapacz scored off a Khalil Bredeson assist in the 45th minute. Then in the 68th minute, Desmond scored off a Kolby Johnson assist to put it out of reach.
The Bears will advance to a seeding game and will play Camas at 7 p.m. on Saturday at French Field in Kent.
Mount Rainier 1, Bellarmine Prep 0: It only took one early goal for the Rams to secure a trip to state and send the Lions home.
The goal came in the sixth minute from Dennis Barahona, on an assist by Joel Lozano.
“Obviously, the early goal helps out in one of these kinds of games,” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said.
“We had a free kick,” Mohn said. “Joel played a ball to Dennis, and Dennis curved in a nice ball from the eighteen.”
That left Bellarmine in desperate need of a goal but weren’t able to put one past the Rams defense who got a shutout along with Alex Weaver who had six saves in the game.
“One of the things I talked about was that Bellarmine was gonna have to push at some point and we were gonna have to defend,” Mohn said. “We defended really well in the second half and we were able to keep the shutout.”
Bellarmine was hoping to become the first school in WIAA history with 30 state tournament appearances. It will sit on 29 for at least one more year.
Mount Rainier now will play a state seeding game against Sumner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sparks Stadium as the Rams guaranteed a return trip to state.
Sumner 2, Auburn Riverside 1: After holding a one-goal lead for a large part of the game, the Ravens couldn’t hold off a late second half push by the Spartans.
Shell gave Auburn Riverside a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute off an assist from Luis Lopez and the Ravens were staring at a return trip to the state tournament against their former 3A SPSL rival.
“It was a great goal,” Auburn Riverside coach Robyn Saarenas said. “Our first half was fantastic.”
It was the second half where things began to come together for Sumner as they were able to mount a successful comeback.
Ryan Griffith tied it in the 65th minute and three minutes later, Sumner had the go-ahead goal off the foot of Kurtis VanHout.
“We had a couple breakdowns,” Saarenas said.
Even with the breakdowns, Saarenas had a lot of praise for the performance the team put forth Thursday.
“I felt we ended strong. Ten minutes more we might have found the back of the net,” Saarenas said. “We have a lot to be proud of.”
Camas 5, South Kitsap 3: The Wolves’ season came to an end as they could not keep up with the Papermakers.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out
Mount Tahoma 2, Hudson’s Bay 0: Sammy Aguilar broke the scoreless tie in the 49th minute and Felix Angel added an insurance goal with three minutes remaining to keep the Thunderbirds’ season alive.
The T-Birds advance to the 3A WCD/SW championship game by defeating the Eagles. Mount Tahoma will host 3A South Sound Conference-champion Peninsula at 5 p.m. Saturday for the No. 1 seed in a winner-to-state, loser-out match.
Nestor Rodriguez and Raul Ramirez each had assists for Mount Tahoma. Francisco Alcantar earned the shutout with four saves.
Shelton 5, Bonney Lake 0: The Panthers struggled to score in their loss to the Highclimbers, but Bonney Lake coach Luke Helling-Christy still had a lot of praise for his team.
“I felt that they came out very energized and motivated,” Helling-Christy said. “They played with a lot of heart, grit, and determination.”
That determination and a fair amount of opportunities just never materialized into goals.
“It was one of those nights where I felt both teams had ample opportunities, but they were much more on target,” Helling-Christy said. “They had their foot on the gas pedal and never let up. They played really well.”
With this loss, the Panthers are now out, but the Highclimbers’ season is still alive. Shelton will face No. 1 Stadium in a winner-to-state, loser-out match at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mount Tahoma.
Gig Harbor 2, Evergreen 1: A late goal by Jovani Martinez sends the Tides on to the next round in the 3A WCD/SW soccer tournament.
In the 70th minute, Martinez was back on the pitch after being pulled in the first half for playing out of position. Being in the right spot this time, he knocked in the go-ahead goal.
“Martinez works hard but gets in his own head,” said Gig Harbor coach Todd Northstrom. “In the second half, he played in his correct position, buried the shot and was able to maintain defensively.”
Chase Alire was the first player for the Tides to score as he netted the first goal of the game in the 32nd minute from a cross by Chase Tovey.
“A lot of guys are having their first playoff experience,” Northstrom said. “They are learning that no team will roll over for them.”
The Tides will need to remember that as they take on Mountain View at 5 p.m. on Saturday at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver, with the winner earning a state berth and teh loser going home.
Wilson 2, North Thurston 1: Wilson was able to outlast North Thurston in a battle of Rams and former 3A Narrows rivals to advance in the 3A WCD/SW soccer tournament.
With goals scored by George Costello and Anei Yel, Wilson advances to play Central Kitsap at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia in a winner-to-state, loser-out match.
Prairie 3, Lincoln 1: The Abes fell short against the Falcons and saw their season end.
2A WEST CENTRAL
Winner to state, loser out
Fife 3, Bremerton 0: It was a decisive win for the Trojans as they took advantage of their height and scored on multiple crosses to clinch a state berth.
“We were crossing the ball a lot this game,“ Fife coach Tony Crudo said. “The first two goals were headers so we were being successful.”
The first goal was by Bryan Flores off an assist by Grant Cox in the 20th minute, and then the next goal was off a header by Cox who was assisted by Omar Carrillo in the 39th minute.
“There wasn’t much time left in the half,” Crudo said. “We had a free kick from about half. The goalkeeper came out and Grant out jumped him and flicked it over.”
The Trojans will now played in a seeding game on Saturday against North Kitsap with the winner being seeded fifth and the loser seeded sixth to the state tournament.
North Kitsap 2, Franklin Pierce 1: The Cardinals lost a close one to the Vikings and saw their season come to an end.
