Prep roundup: Cascade Christian baseball clinches state berth

Baseball
Cascade Christian 9, Klahowya 0: The Cougars clinched an appearance in the state tournament with a win over the Eagles in the 2A West Central District tournament.
Tyler Fox got the start on the mound and was effective in shutting down the Eagles’ offense. He went five innings, allowing three hits while striking out four. Joey Russell came on to close out the game.
The Cougars got a boost offensively from leadoff man Chad Adams. Adams went 3 for 4, driving in two RBIs while scoring a run. Connor O'Brien knocked in two runs for the Cougars.
Cascade Christian plays Seattle Christian on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game takes place at Charles Wright Academy.
Softball
White River 14, Orting 11: Ashley Long hit two home runs for the Hornets, driving in five runs on their way to winning the 2A South Puget Sound League title.
The Hornets started quick, scoring five runs in the top of the first. Long had plenty of help offensively. Megan Vandergriff went 4-4 and scored five runs. Winning pitcher Maddie Pipitone drove in three runs with a base hit. Marissa Bartels went 3 for 4 with a double, driving in three.
The Cardinals fought to stay in the game as two players hit home runs. Sydney and MacKenzie Banyai, who are sisters, each hit home runs. Sydney’s blast was a three-run shot, while MacKenzie’s hit a solo home run.
White River hosts Puyallup on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m.
Yelm 4, Gig Harbor 0: Drea Schwaier dominated, striking out six hitters in a complete-game shutout as the Tornadoes went on to win the 3A South Sound Conference tournament championship.
Schwaier was effective at the plate, too, driving in a run and drawing a walk. Mackinzee Moore was the offensive standout for the Tornadoes going 3-3 with an RBI, a run and a walk. Ally Choate had a double and drove in a run.
Yelm heads to the 3A West Central District tournament that takes place at Sprinker Fields.
Timberline 4, Peninsula 2: The Blazers secured third place in the 3A SCC Tournament by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks has been outstanding for the Blazers this season. She allowed two runs in the third inning, but struck out nine over seven innings of work. Bailey Haddock supplied the offense for the Blazers, hitting a double in a 2-3 performance.
Timberline heads to the 3A West Central District Tournament that takes place at Sprinker Fields.
Eatonville 7, Fife 1: After allowing a run in the first inning, Baley Porter shut down the Trojans offense, pitching the entire game for the Cruisers.
Porter scattered six hits across seven innings of work, striking out four. Madison Miller led the Cruisers offensively, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Brooklynn Lucht hit a triple and scored two runs.
On Wednesday, May 17, Eatonville travels to Spanaway Lake for a game that starts at 4 p.m.
