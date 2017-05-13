Jelani Heath and Omarei Gregory of Rogers own jumping events at 4A SPSL track championships

Jelani Heath is the smallest jumper in the league, standing about 5-foot-4.
But the Rogers High School leaper – who will compete for the University of North Carolina next year – sees her diminutive size as an advantage. She’s so tiny that she thinks the wind carries her.
“I’m grateful that I’m tiny because the air lifts you up,” Heath said. “So thank you, Lord.”
Heath won the 4A South Puget Sound League long jump title on Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner with a leap of 18 feet, 7 inches. And that was off of her state-best mark of 19-7, and off her state meet record mark of 19-11 she reached last year to win the 4A state championship.
And what she lacks in strength, she makes up for in speed.
“A lot of it has to do with speed,” Rogers coach Bailey Kapels said. “She can carry herself down the runway a lot faster than a lot of those girls.
“And she obviously has bounce, but she has a different kind of bounce than other do. She can just naturally jump.”
Heath also won the league title in the 100 meter in 12.48 seconds on Friday and was part of the first-place Rogers 4x100 relay team that finished in 49.71 seconds.
Curtis took home the 4A SPSL girls team title, with 119 points to second-place Emerald Ridge’s 106. Bellarmine Prep, in its first year in the 4A SPSL after coming from the 4A Narrows League, won the boys team title with 135.5 points to second-place Sumner’s 92 and Curtis’ 81.
Bellarmine’s Cameron Wyman won league titles in the 800 (1:56.27) and the 1,600 (4:19.00) and Kelee Ringo won the 100 in 10.88 seconds.
The top six competitors in each event advance to next week’s West Central District championships at French Field in Kent.
There were two particularly eye-opening marks.
One was from Emerald Ridge’s Karlee Stueckle in the 300 hurdles.
She set a personal record in the event, finishing first in 43.42 seconds. That’s the fastest time in the state by more than a second as of Saturday evening.
“She has been working hard to put the pieces of her race together,” Emerald Ridge coach Bob Frey said. “So it is fun watching her execute those things and great to see the results.”
The other standout mark was from another Rogers jumper – Omarei Gregory.
He won the league title in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 47 feet, 10 inches, which is just ahead of jump standout Jakobe Ford of Shadle Park (47-9.5) and Timberline’s Jaylen Taylor (47-6.75) for the best triple jump in the state this year.
Gregory was about to text the mark to Taylor. They compete together on their club team, the Flying AJs (as does Heath).
“It felt pretty good, especially since my first jump wasn’t so good,” said Gregory, who hit 45-5 on his first attempt of the meet. “So that gave me some adrenaline for the rest of my jumps.”
Gregory, a senior, didn’t even compete in track the past two years because he had been ruled ineligible after first transferring from Evergreen Lutheran to Cascade Christian. Then last year he transferred from there to Rogers in the middle of the school year because of what he said were financial reasons.
“He didn’t get the appeal last year, so he had to be on JV,” Kapels said. “So we started calling him ‘C-Team’.”
But his league triple jump title came a day after also taking the long jump title (22-05).
“I’m just kind of hungry to go get it,” Gregory said. “No state for me the past two years, so I wanted to come out this year and work as hard as I can and go out in my final season and first season at state.”
LINCOLN, LAKES TAKE 3A PCL TITLES
The recipe for a great sprinter …
A great diver?
Lakes’ Dorien Simon has made it work. He won the 100 meter 3A Pierce County League title on Friday and helped the Lancers’ 3A-best 4x100 relay team finish in first place. He also took second in the 200 and – to round out his athleticism – Simon also qualified for the district championships with a fourth-place finish in pole vault.
This came after he took fourth place in diving at the 3A state boys swimming championships in the winter – and he’s played four years of football.
So how does diving help him as a sprinter?
“I would say …,” Simon thought, “well, there’s probably not really much of a correlation.”
But in an age of athlete specialization, Simon has been a multi-sport outlier. He said if he could go back, that he still would have competed in all three sports every year.
“But it has been very difficult,” he said.
Lakes’ girls team won the 3A PCL team title with 141 points to second-place Lincoln’s 139.5. Destiny Davis both the high jump (5-05) and 100 hurdles (16.44).
Lincoln won the boys team title, edging Wilson 139.5-135.5, as Bonney Lake and Lakes tied for third (132).
Lincoln’s James Mwaura won the 1,600 and 3,200, while Brandin Porter won the league’s shot put and discus titles and Marcus Williams won the 400 and 300 hurdles.
Williams, a sophomore, ran in a personal-record time of 38.69 seconds in the 300 hurdles on Saturday – which is currently the fourth-fastest time in the state.
“I was excited but I felt like I could have done better,” Williams said. “But I PRd, so that’s good.”
He also took second behind Bonney Lake’s Cody Miller in the 110 hurdles. Miller’s time of 14.46 is the third-fastest in the state.
Bonney Lake’s Drekeanna Adair won league titles in the shot put (35-02¼) and discus (133-07).
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
4A SPSL BOYS
Team scores: 1. Bellarmine Prep 135.5; 2. Sumner 92; 3. Curtis 81; 4. South Kitsap 80.5; 5. Rogers 76; 6. Emerald Ridge 75; 7. Olympia 56.25; 8. Graham-Kapowsin 40.75; 9. Puyallup 26
*Top six finalists advance to districts
100: Kelee Ringo, Bellarmine Prep, 10.88
200: Izaiah Fields, Curtis, 21.69
400: Michael Russell, Sumner, 50.07
800: Cameron Wyman, Bellarmine Prep, 1:56.27
1,600: Cameron Wyman, Bellarmine Prep, 4:19.00
3,200: Lance Slichko, Emerald Ridge, 9:28.38
110 hurdles: Taylor Murchison, Rogers, 14.92
300 hurdles: Taylor Murchison, Rogers, 40.39
4x100 meter relay: Curtis (Marlon Jones, Seth Joyner, Taj Moffett, Izaiah Fields) 42.68
4x400 meter relay: Olympia (Sinthavong Kei, Will Anderson, Cody Barnett, Chase Suting) 3:28.42
High jump: Cristiaan Priebe, Sumner, 6-01
Pole vault: Jackson Davis, Bellarmine Prep, 12-06
Long jump: Omarei Gregory, Rogers, 22-05
Triple jump: Omarei Gregory, Rogers, 47-10
Shot put: Nolan Van Amen, South Kitsap, 59-06
Discus: Nolan Van Amen, South Kitsap, 175-05
4A SPSL GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Curtis 119; 2. Emerald Ridge 106; 3. Sumner 97; 4. Puyallup 96; 5. Rogers 83; 6. South Kitsap 72.5; 7. Bellarmine Prep 70.5; 8. Olympia 51; 9. Graham-Kapowsin 4.
*Top six finalists advance to districts
100: Jelani Heath, Rogers, 12.48
200: Audrey Fernandez, Emerald Ridge, 25.18
400: Christal Johnson, Puyallup, 56.84
800: Emma Sjolund, Sumner, 2:18.65
1,600: Emma Sjolund, Sumner, 5:09.57
3,200: Rachel Kastama, Puyallup: 11:12.83
100 hurdles: Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge, 14.77
300 hurdles: Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge, 43.42
4x100 relay: Rogers (Essence Foster, Plamadie Masiala, Jale Williams, Jelani Heath) 49.71
4x200 relay: Curtis (Abby Garlock, Lexi Ellis, Saudia Heard, Charissa Bacon) 1:43.71
4x400 relay: Curtis (Charissa Bacon, Jayda Currin, Ella Brubaker, Jenna Bouyer) 4:01.52
High jump: Lauren Wilson (Olympia) 5-05
Pole vault: Abigail Konwent, Sumner, 9-06
Long jump: Jelani Heath, Rogers, 18-07
Triple jump: Audrey Fernandez, Emerald Ridge, 37-09.5
Shot put: Rhaven Dean, Sumner, 36-03.5
Discus: Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia, 110-02
Javelin: Rhaven Dean, Sumner, 127-10
3A PCL BOYS
Team scores: 1. Lincoln 139.5; 2. Wilson 135.5; 3. Bonney Lake 132; 3. Lakes 132; 5. Stadium 45; 6. Spanaway Lake 34; 7. Mt. Tahoma 23; 8. Bethel 15
*Top six finalists advance to districts
100: Dorien Simon, Lakes, 11.07
200: Elijah Jones, Wilson, 22.20
400: Marcus Williams, Lincoln, 51.02
800: Will Glick, Bonney Lake, 1:59.05
1,600: James Mwaura, Lincoln, 4:25.40
3,200: James Mwaura, Lincoln: 9:19.50
110 hurdles: Cody Miller, Bonney Lake, 14.46
300 hurdles: Marcus Williams, Lincoln, 38.69
4x100 meter relay: Lakes (Zarrion Hill, Aamaree Harrington, Dorien Simon, Marquees Wade) 42.57
4x400 meter relay: Bonney Lake (Will Glick, Mykel Fisher, Allen Fletcher, Cody Miller) 3:32.10
High jump: Mykel Campbell, Lincoln, 6-00
Pole vault: Nicholas Bartling, Lakes, 11-06
Long jump: Elijah Jones, Wilson, 22-05.25
Triple jump: David Njeri, Wilson, 44-01.75
Shot put: Brandin Porter, Lincoln, 54-04
Discus: Brandin Porter, Lincoln, 157-01
Javelin: Rock Gray, Spanaway Lake, 166-01
3A PCL GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Lakes 141; 2. Lincoln 139.5; 3. Wilson 108; 4. Bonney Lake 100.5; 5. Spanaway Lake 63.5; 6. Stadium 56; 7. Mt. Tahoma 53.5; 8. Bethel 36
*Top six finalists advance to districts
100: Emoni Ross, Spanaway Lake, 12.82
200: Emoni Ross, Spanaway Lake, 26.09
400: Amiyah Johnson, Lincoln, 1:03.17
800: Toni Flowers, Lakes, 2:25.47
1,600: Annika Van Vlack, Stadium, 5:19.01
3,200: Jackline Knight, Lincoln, 11:30.57
100 hurdles: Destiny Davis, Lakes, 16.44
300 hurdles: Sa’Naya McAfee, Lincoln, 48.32
4x100 meter relay: Lincoln (Elizabeth Frazier, Sa’Naya McAfee, Dashawnae Archibald, Zaniya Banks) 51.04
4x200 meter relay: Lincoln (Elizabeth Frazier, Sa’Naya McAfee, Dashawnae Archibald, Zaniya Banks) 1:49.32
4x400 meter relay: Lincoln (Amiyah Johnson, Sa’Naya McAfee, Keteya Woodroff, Jendayi Jones) 4:13.26
High jump: Destiny Gray, Lakes, 5-05
Pole vault: Katie Fryberger, Bonney Lake, 9-00
Long jump: Destiny Davis, Lakes, 15-10.5
Triple jump: Amaya Mahmoud, Wilson, 35-03
Shot put: Drekeanna Adair, Bonney Lake, 35-02.25
Discus: Dreakeanna Adair, Bonney Lake, 133-07
Javelin: Kathleen Flanagan, Wilson, 103-07
Comments