WATCH: State-bound Peninsula's Luis Cornelio, Brad Scandrett discuss win over Mount Tahoma

Tenth-ranked Sumner used a six-run fourth inning to clinch a trip to the 4A state playoffs in its first season in the bigger-school classification with a 6-0 victory against Auburn Mountainview on Wednesday at Heritage Park in Puyallup.
In the end No. 3 Rogers held on for the 15-12 victory on Tuesday in the rain-soaked mud bowl that became Heritage Park against No. 9 Puyallup to take a giant step toward ending the Vikings’ reign atop the 4A South Puget Sound League.
Matthew Gretler and Robby Pogue combined to go 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs and pitcher Kaiden Hammond was his typical dominant self as he tossed a two-hit shutout in the Panthers’ 7-0 win against Spanaway Lake on Friday to all but seal the 3A Pierce County League title.
Kentlake secured the top seed from the division to the NPSL tournament – all with a game to spare – because of their 4-2 victory on Wednesday against Mount Rainier. They’ve run through the league behind aces Jordon Wright and Caleb Jaime.
James Mwaura set Lincoln’s school record in the 1,600 and set a meet record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue High School, and it felt like it was merely a formality. He also helped the Abes place second as a team behind Bothell.