Prep roundup: Gig Harbor baseball wins district title

3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
District championship
Gig Harbor 1, Timberline 0: Logan Gerling pitched a complete game for the Tides, allowing just four hits while striking out seven Blazers.
Austin Stroup was dealing for the Blazers until RJ Green got a hold of him. Green drove in what would prove to be the game-winning run in the third inning.
Winner to state, loser out
Capital 4, Central Kitsap 0: Travis Tallman pitched a gem, shutting down the Central Kitsap offense, helping Capital clinch a berth in the 3A state tournament.
Tallman was awesome on the hill, throwing seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and two walks, but struck out five batters. Offensively, the Cougars got off to quick start, cashing in for three runs in the top of the first inning. Tanner Johnson drove in a run on a double. Sam Condon also drove in a run.
Capital will compete in the 3A state tournament, starting with the regional round on May 20.
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Third-place game
Kentlake 5, Kennedy Catholic 4: The Lancers tied the game in the bottom of the six inning at four, but the Falcons scratched across a run in the top of the seventh that would win them the game.
“We struck early with some good shots offensively and then later in the game Jacob Butler, who was on fire the whole day, got off a double,” Kentlake coach Brett Jaime said. “That’s how we were able to take the edge.”
Butler powered the Falcons to victory with an impressive performance at the plate. He went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Shane Nagle and Justin Peterson drove in one run for the Falcons.
Zach Archibald also pitched a strong game, throwing for 3 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, when the team needed him most to pull out the win.
Archibald threw a great game,” Nixon said. “He had to come in on relief.”
Archibald helped to give Kentlake the narrow win as they took third place.
2A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT
Third-place game
Fife 10, Eatonville 0: It was all Trojans all game as the they secured third place in districts in a game where the scoring started early for Fife.
“We started early,” Fife coach Shane Nixon. “Eli Graham hit a two run home run in the bottom of the first inning to get us started.”
The Trojans then scored one in the second, three in the fourth, and then four in the sixth to close out the decisive win that saw the team trying to gain momentum moving forward.
“We were beat in the first game against North Kitsap so we just wanted to get a little bit of momentum going to next weekend,” Nixon said. “We’re the number three seed so we just stressed to the kids that we wanted to go in with positive vibes.”
As for moving forward and how they can improve, Nixon highlighted the need to always be fine tuning their play until they win the whole thing.
“We always have stuff to work on. Until you win a state championship you can’t say there is nothing to work on,” Nixon said. “We just gotta stay consistent.”
That consistency means capitalizing on opportunities when they come up and keeping up the strong defensive play while also letting pitchers recover.
“In the first game we had a tough time with some opportunities so we gotta take advantage of opportunities that we’re given,” Nixon said. “One of our strengths is defense so we gotta get a couple pitching arms healthy.”
The team won’t be getting ahead of themselves going into state as they just focus on putting one foot in front of the other.
“We just gotta take it one game at a time,” Nixon said. “You know, your usual cliche stuff.”
1A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT
District championship
Seattle Christian 7, Cascade Christian 1: In five innings of work, Brock Wrolstad did not allow a hit for the Warriors as they would go on to win the 1A West Central District championship.
To accompany his outstanding work on the mound, Wrolstad went yard, hitting a home run. He drove in four runs on a 2-for-4 performance at the plate. Alex Evenson had a fantastic day for the Warriors. He was 2-2 with a double and two walks. He drove in two runs and scored two of his own.
The Warriors and Vikings continue on to state with the Regional round taking place on May 20.
1B TRI-DISTRICT
District championship
Evergreen Lutheran 9, Naselle 6: The game was tied midway through the sixth before the Eagles drove in three runs in the bottom half of the inning en route to becoming the 1B Tri-District champions.
Josiah Heimlich had a huge impact on offense and defense for the Eagles. He started the game on the mound and struck out nine hitters over 5 1/3 innings. Brett Hagen came on to pitch the final 1 2/3 innings and would pick up the win.
Heimlich was outstanding at the plate. The junior went 4-for-4, hitting two doubles, driving in one run and scoring three more. Blake Golden was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. The senior also stole two bases. Brian Rittierodt supplied nice production from the bottom of the order, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The Eagles and Comets play their regional round at W.F. West High School on May 20.
Winner to state, loser out
Quilcene 13, Tacoma Baptist 3: The Crusaders’ season came to a close when the Rangers outscored them by 10 runs.
Boys soccer
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out, winner to state
Gig Harbor 2, Mountain View 1 (2 OT): A combo scoring of players named Chase gave the Tides a win over the Thunder.
Chase Alire scored the first goal for Gig Harbor in the 47th minute and then Chase Tobey scored the golden goal in the last breaths of the second overtime to win the game.
“They’ve done that a few times this year,” Gig Harbor coach Todd Northstrom said.
The last goal came in an unforced error by Mountain View who played the ball back to their keeper who picked it up outside his box, making it a handball and giving the Tides a direct kick.
“It was kind of a weird situation,” Northstrom said.
Weird or not, Tobey stepped up and buried the direct kick from just outside the box to give Gig Harbor the narrow win to send them to state while Mountain View’s season is over.
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Mount Rainier 1, Sumner 0: Joel Lozano scored what would prove to be the game winner in the 56th minute for the Rams in the match against the Spartans on Saturday.
Lozano got a free kick from about 45-yards out. Rams and Spartans tried to get a foot on it, but neither did. The ball bounced past the keeper for a gaol.
“It was kind of an odd goal, but we'll take it.” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said.
Alex Weaver protected the goal for the Rams, grabbing five saves in the shutout effort.
Mount Rainier earned a six seed in state and will travel to face Pasco in the first round of state. Sumner grabs an eight seed with the loss.
2A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT
North Kitsap 2, Fife 0: It was all tied through almost all of regulation before North Kitsap scored two goals in quick succession to take the win over Fife.
North Kitsap now will have the number five seed going into state and Fife will have the number six seed.
