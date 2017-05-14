Rogers' Omarei Gregory sets state's best mark in triple jump
Rogers senior Omarei Gregory had a personal-best triple jump of more than 47 feet to win the 4A SPSL title in the event to go with his long jump title and take over as the state's best triple jumper so far this season.
TJ Cotterilltcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Tenth-ranked Sumner used a six-run fourth inning to clinch a trip to the 4A state playoffs in its first season in the bigger-school classification with a 6-0 victory against Auburn Mountainview on Wednesday at Heritage Park in Puyallup.
In the end No. 3 Rogers held on for the 15-12 victory on Tuesday in the rain-soaked mud bowl that became Heritage Park against No. 9 Puyallup to take a giant step toward ending the Vikings’ reign atop the 4A South Puget Sound League.
Matthew Gretler and Robby Pogue combined to go 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs and pitcher Kaiden Hammond was his typical dominant self as he tossed a two-hit shutout in the Panthers’ 7-0 win against Spanaway Lake on Friday to all but seal the 3A Pierce County League title.
Kentlake secured the top seed from the division to the NPSL tournament – all with a game to spare – because of their 4-2 victory on Wednesday against Mount Rainier. They’ve run through the league behind aces Jordon Wright and Caleb Jaime.
James Mwaura set Lincoln’s school record in the 1,600 and set a meet record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue High School, and it felt like it was merely a formality. He also helped the Abes place second as a team behind Bothell.