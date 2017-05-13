Prep soccer: Chasey Tobey ends double-OT thriller, sends Gig Harbor to state playoffs

Boys soccer
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Loser out, winner to state
Gig Harbor 2, Mountain View 1 (2 OT): Chase Alire and Chase Tobey gave the Tides a state-berth-clinching win over the Thunder.
Alire scored the first goal for Gig Harbor in the 47th minute and then Tobey scored the golden goal in the last breaths of the second overtime to win the game.
“They’ve done that a few times this year,” Gig Harbor coach Todd Northstrom said.
The last goal came in an unforced error by Mountain View, which played the ball back to their keeper who picked it up outside his box, making it a handball and giving the Tides a direct kick.
“It was kind of a weird situation,” Northstrom said.
Weird or not, Tobey stepped up and buried the direct kick from just outside the box to give Gig Harbor the narrow win to send them to state while Mountain View’s season is over.
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Mount Rainier 1, Sumner 0: Joel Lozano scored what would prove to be the game winner in the 56th minute for the Rams in the match against the Spartans on Saturday.
Lozano got a free kick from about 45-yards out and the ball bounced past the keeper for a gaol.
“It was kind of an odd goal, but we'll take it.” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said.
Alex Weaver protected the goal for the Rams, grabbing five saves in the shutout effort.
Mount Rainier earned the sixth seed into the state tournament and will travel to face Pasco in the first round. Sumner grabs the eightt seed with the loss.
2A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT
North Kitsap 2, Fife 0: It was all tied through almost all of regulation before North Kitsap scored two goals in quick succession to take the win over Fife.
North Kitsap now will have the number five seed going into state and Fife will have the number six seed.
