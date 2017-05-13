Top-ranked Puyallup smacks five home runs for 4A district title win over Kentwood

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Rogers' Omarei Gregory sets state's best mark in triple jump Pause 1:32 Rogers' state-best long jumper, Jelani Heath, loves doughnuts more than you 1:44 Gregory Trask, Connor Heintz score as Tahoma clinches state berth 1:50 WATCH: State-bound Peninsula's Luis Cornelio, Brad Scandrett discuss win over Mount Tahoma 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 2:37 New Seahawks S Delano Hill after 2 days of rookie minicamp 3:29 Rookie DT Nazair Jones on his appreciation of being in NFL after losing ability to walk at 16 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tallon Yerbury hit two of Puyallup's five home runs as the top-ranked Vikings cruised to a district title victory over Kentwood before heading to the state playoffs. Aaron Lommers Contributing writer