Stadium's season ends with 2-1 loss to West Seattle in overtime

West Seattle’s Connor Elder (10) heads the ball away from the goal in the first half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle’s Adam Abukar (9) heads the ball upfield in the first half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Kendall Burks (17) heads the ball on a corner kick in the first half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Ethan Saarenas can’t make the save as West Seattle’s Alex Coronado (not pictured) scores the game winner in double overtime. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle’s Noah Woycke (7) and Alex Coronado (4) celebrate after Coronado scored the game-winning goal in double overtime. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle players celebrate after Alex Coronado (4) scored the game-winning goal in double overtime. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Martin Shehata (14) and West Seattle’s Ethan Kuhn (19) fight for the ball in the first half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle’s goalkeeper Sam Carballo punches the ball away on a corner kick in the second half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Michael Winne (7), Kendall Burks (17), and Alex Tolas (16) celebrate a goal by Burks in the first half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle’s goalkeeper Sam Carballo makes a save i the first half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Braeden Pryor (13) and West Seattle’s Tommy Irwin (3) leap for a header in the second half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Kendall Burks (17) heads away a ball going toward goal in the second half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle’s Tommy Irwin (3) and Logan Schiller (5) get up after trying to defend a pass in the second half. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
West Seattle’s Thomas Mensing (11) extends a hand to Stadium’s Braeden Pryor (13) after West Seattle defeated Stadium in overtime to advance in the state tournament. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadiums’s Ryan Naylor reacts after West Seattle defeated Stadium in overtime. Stadium played West Seattle in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com