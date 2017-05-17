Boys soccer: Beamer beats Bothell, 2-1

Beamer's Malik Henry (right) is congratulated by JJ Allen after evening the score at 1-1 in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
JJ Allen of Todd Beamer in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Bothell goalie Justin Grubb can't reach the shot of Beamer's Malik Henry in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The first period ended with a 1-1 tie.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Arco Dolven of Bothell knows he's been called for a penalty near the goal in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. JJ Allen of Todd Beamer then scored on a direct penalty kick. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
The Bothell Cougars react with dismay after a penalty call against one of their players near the goal in a state soccer tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. A direct penalty kick was made by JJ Allen and Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
JJ Allen of Todd Beamer reacts after he scored on a direct penalty kick in a state boys soccer tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Todd Beamer vs.Bothell in a state tournament playoff game held in Federal Way, May 17, 2017. The Titans of Todd Beamer beat the Bothell Cougars 2-1.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com