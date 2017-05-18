Highlights from Puyallup's 2-1 state soccer loss to Skyline

Rogers senior Omarei Gregory had a personal-best triple jump of more than 47 feet to win the 4A SPSL title in the event to go with his long jump title and take over as the state's best triple jumper so far this season.
Tenth-ranked Sumner used a six-run fourth inning to clinch a trip to the 4A state playoffs in its first season in the bigger-school classification with a 6-0 victory against Auburn Mountainview on Wednesday at Heritage Park in Puyallup.
In the end No. 3 Rogers held on for the 15-12 victory on Tuesday in the rain-soaked mud bowl that became Heritage Park against No. 9 Puyallup to take a giant step toward ending the Vikings’ reign atop the 4A South Puget Sound League.