Prep track and field: Kentridge’s Tyler Cronk, Curtis’ Lexi Ellis are two of the best in the nation

4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
Tyler Cronk had already set the Kentridge High School high jump record. Then he set it again.
He’s now tied for the second-best high jump mark in the country this year, reaching 7 feet 2 inches on the first day of the 4A West Central/Southwest district track and field championships on Thursday at French Field in Kent.
The 7-2 jump was four inches behind the national best mark of 7-6 set by Vernon Tucker of Yukon, Oklahoma.
He took first place in the district high jump finals to secure a return trip to the 4A state championships — where he placed eighth with last year with a jump of 6-0. He then gave himself some national attention when he jumped 7-1 in Wenatchee earlier this year, briefly taking over No. 1 in the country.
But Cronks wasn’t the only record breaker.
Bellarmine Prep freshman Kelee Ringo broke a school record previously held by Justin Yeager and Michael Rector, who recently signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford.
Ringo tied for first place alongside Curtis’ Izaiah Fields with a 10.75-second 100 meter time. He had previously tied Yeager and Rector’s school record of 10.80.
Another standout of the day was the 4x100 relay in which the Curtis team of Marlon Jones, Seth Joiner, Taj Moffett, and Fields finished in 42.37 seconds, which is the second-fastest in the state according to athletic.net.
South Kitsap’s Nolan Van Amen had a personal-best throw in the shot put at 61 feet, 2 inches, but he was edged by Skyview’s Connor Jensen, who threw a state-best 61-10.5 for the district title. The top six competitors in each event advance to the state championships.
GIRLS
Curtis’ Lexi Ellis vaulted herself up the national rankings in the triple jump, leaping a personal-best 42 feet, 7.25 inches.
That was just three inches off the state outdoor record and Curtis’ school record set by former Kansas All-American and U.S. Olympian Andrea Geubelle (42-10.25). It was the fourth-best jump in the nation so far this year, according to Dyestat. Jasmine Moore of Texas has the nation’s best jump at 43-4.75.
Emerald Ridge’s Audrey Fernandez took second in the district event with a 39-7.25, which is also the third-best mark in the state (all classifications) this year, and former 4A state champion Curtis’ Saudia Heard was third at 39-5 (fifth-best in the state).
And how fast was the 100-meter dash on Thursday?
The top three sprinters now have the top three times in the state, with Tahoma’s Aliya “Nami” Wilson edging Union’s Dai’lyn Merriweather and Tahoma teammate Olivia Ribera for the district title.
Wilson finished in 11.77, Merriweather in 11.89 and Ribera in 12.07.
It kept going for Tahoma in the 4x100 relay as the Tahoma team of Aliya Wilson, Alisha Wilson, Tierra Wilson and Ribera got first with a time of 46.33, which is just .01 short of their own state-record time of 46.32 that the teammates set earlier at the Arcadia Invitational on April 8.
Another standout was Karlee Stueckle of Emerald Ridge, who set a personal record when she took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.69. That time was just .46 seconds short of the best time in the state.
Stueckle already holds the best state time in the 300-meter hurdles of 43.42, which is an event she will compete in on Saturday when the district championships conclude.
preps@thenewstribune.com
