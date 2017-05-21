WATCH: Kentlake coach tells team to 'Bring the hammer' in video message
Kentlake baseball coach Brett Jaime couldn't attend his team's game on Saturday in Puyallup for a funeral in California, but he sent his team a message before hand telling them to channel their inner Kam Chancellor.
TJ Cotterilltcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Tahoma won the girls team title at the 4A West Central/Southwest district track and field championships on Saturday in Kent, but they say they think they have just as good a shot at a state track championship .
Todd Beamer’s Luke Gregg had been begging to play some forward all season. He got his chance to be a goal-scorer in double overtime of Friday’s state quarterfinals against Kamiak. He didn’t disappoint.
Rogers senior Omarei Gregory had a personal-best triple jump of more than 47 feet to win the 4A SPSL title in the event to go with his long jump title and take over as the state's best triple jumper so far this season.
Tenth-ranked Sumner used a six-run fourth inning to clinch a trip to the 4A state playoffs in its first season in the bigger-school classification with a 6-0 victory against Auburn Mountainview on Wednesday at Heritage Park in Puyallup.