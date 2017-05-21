WATCH: Kentlake's Jayke Chavez, JJ Gerarden lift Falcons past Sumner

Kentlake's Jayke Chavez and J.J. Gerarden discuss the Falcons' 9-5 victory over Sumner on Saturday to clinch a spot in Safeco Field for the 4A state semifinals.
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Sports Videos