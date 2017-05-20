Prep state baseball: Puyallup, Kentwood advance to semifinals

CLASS 4A
Winner to semifinals
Puyallup 11, Chiawana 1: For the first time since winning the title in 2014, the Vikings are headed to the semifinals of the state tournament inside Safeco Field.
Gavin Grant was crucial to the team’s offense in theo 11-1 win over Chiawana. He scored three runs for the Vikings and drove in two more. Michael Spellacy picked up the win on the mound.
Puyallup faces Skyview at 10 a.m. on Friday at Safeco Field with the winner advancing to the 4A state championship game.
Kentwood 3, Kennedy Catholic 2: The Conquerors battled fatigue to edge out the Lancers in a narrow win in which all three of their runs came in the first inning having just played a game earlier that ended in a walk off to win.
“We got off to a really good start,” Kentwood coach Mark Zender said. “We were able to carry that momentum in. Then the battle was on.”
And what a battle it was. Both teams finished with six total hits in the game with Kennedy Catholic battling back to within one as Kentwood’s intense schedule began to catch up with them.
“It’s kind of a fog,” Zender said. “You’re playing fourteen innings right back to back.”
Still, the team fought through that fog and still held on to win.
“I really give our kids a lot of credit for persevering. We did well and did what we had to do,” Zender said. “It was a lot of internal fortitude that our kids showed. We just kinda hung in there.”
Zender gave much praise to his pitching staff for helping them hold onto that early lead they got.
“We got a really nice pitching game out of Cole Trotignon and Chase Martin. They did fantastic,” Zender said. “Cole just did a terrific job holding them down. Then Chase did really, really well and picked up the save.”
Kentwood will face Kentlake at 1 p.m. Friday at Safeco Field with the winner advancing to the 4A state championship game.
CLASS 3A
Winner to semifinals
Mercer Island 12, Bonney Lake 4: The Islanders slugged their way to the 3A semifinals, putting an end to the Panthers season on Saturday.
Both teams got off to quick starts offensively, combining to score seven runs in the first inning. The Panther bats would go quiet for the rest of the game, as the Islanders continued to add on. They had 13 hits on the day.
“Their hitters adjusted to our pitchers as the game went along,” Bonney Lake head coach Mike Olson said. “They are a good club.”
The Panthers were depleted by the time the team got to their second game on Saturday. It started last week when Austin Friis, the team’s number two pitcher, sustained an elbow injury. Against Snohomish, Cam Campbell dislocated his finger diving back to first base.
The injuries hurt, yet Olson is proud of how his team performed.
“We had a heck of a season,” Olson said. “I couldn't be more proud of the guys. We got back to state again. Our seniors go out with their heads high. I’m proud of the excellence we have established over the last six years.”
CLASS 2A
Winner to semifinals
North Kitsap 6, Tumwater 4: A quick start aided the Vikings as they scored five runs in the first two innings on their way to a win over the Thunderbirds.
Ryan Hecker was outstanding for the Vikings. He went 2-4 on the day, driving in three runs for his club. The Thunderbirds threatened in the fourth, scoring three runs. It wasn’t enough, as they feel short.
North Kitsap plays Ellensburg at Yakima County Stadium on Friday at 4 p.m.
First round
W.F. West 8, Eatonville 7: The Cruisers were a run shy of extending their season, but it was the Wolves who came out on top.
W.F. West had a successful day, as they edged out Columbia River 10-9 in the state quarterfinals. Anacortes awaits at Yakima County Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
First round
King’s Way Christian 1, Cascade Christian 0: King’s Way got a sole run which was enough to give them the narrow win as Cascade Christian was unable to score in the game Saturday night.
CLASS 1B
First round
Almira-Coulee/Hartline 3, Evergreen Lutheran 1: Despite out-hitting the Warriors 8-4, the Eagles season came to an end on Saturday.
Josiah Heimlich gave the Eagles a strong performance on the mound. Heimlich worked an efficient complete game, allowing four hits while striking out 11. He was fantastic at the plate as well, going 3-4 and scoring the Eagles lone run.
The Warriors would go on to win the Western Region by beating Naselle 10-3. They play Pomery in the state championship game. It takes place on Saturday, May 27 at Wheeler Field in Centralia at 4 p.m.
