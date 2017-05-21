Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

May 21, 2017 9:20 PM

The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area high school baseball teams

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Michael Spellacy, Puyallup, sr. – The 4A SPSL player of the year did it at the plate, the mound, at shortstop and on the bases.

45 innings, 1.40 ERA, 47 Ks; 21-for-78, 4 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 14 RBI, 19 R, 0 errors

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brett Jaime, Kentlake Has Falcons in the state semifinals for the second time in school history after winning 4A NPSL Cascade.

CATCHER

 

Shane McGuire, Kentwood, sr. San Diego signee earned back-to-back league MVP honors. Just as dominant behind the plate as he is at the plate.

.435 average (30-for-69), 10 RBI, 10 2Bs, 22 BBs

CORNER INFIELD

 

Brooks Moeller, Eatonville, sr. Name a sport, Brooks can play it. All-league football, basketball and baseball player got Cruisers to state for the first time in a decade.

.458 average, 33 hits, 25 runs, 25 RBI, 11 2Bs, 3B, HR, 12 SBs

Carter Wallace, Puyallup, sr. – Went from backup a year ago (four hits, .160 average) to the Vikings’ most fearsome batter. Had an 18-game hit streak.

.450 average, (27-for-60), 18 runs, 18 RBIs, 5 2Bs, 1 3B

MIDDLE INFIELD

 

Matthew Gretler, Bonney Lake, jr. – Oregon State commit and 3A PCL MVP set Panthers’ school record for home runs after six HRs last year. Made huge strides defensively this season.

.470 average (31-for-66), 32 runs, 23 RBI, 7 HRs, 8 2Bs, 10 SBs

Kolby Force, Rogers, sr. – Monster at the plate with .500 batting average and 14 extra-base hits. Also only had three errors at shortstop. Headed to Concordia University.

.500 average (34-of-68), 25 runs, 25 RBI, 7 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 3 HRs, 7 SBs

Related stories from The News Tribune

OUTFIELD

 

RJ Green, Gig Harbor, sr. – Made biggest impact all season for state-semifinal-bound Tides, both on as a leadoff hitter and in center field. Headed to Tacoma Community College.

.364 average, (28-for-77), 19 runs, 0 Ks, 11 SBs, 0 errors

Isaac Barrera, Kentridge, sr. – Spent the past three years as the Chargers’ leadoff hitter. Patient at the plate and a Venus Flytrap for balls hit anywhere his way in CF.

.468 average (29-for-62), 11 RBI, 21 runs, 8 2Bs, 3 3Bs

Wesley Nixon, Fife, sr. Trojans needed players to step up following last year’s semifinal trip. Nixon did that at the plate and on the mound, earning 2A SPSL Mountain MVP.

.431, 6 2Bs, 3 3Bs, HR, 18 RBI, 22 runs; 23 innings, 1.52 ERA, 38 Ks

DESIGNATED HITTER

Brock Gagliardi, Wilson, sr. – Gave the Rams much-needed pop in the middle of their order after transferring from Bellarmine. Only one passed ball at catcher, too.

.542 average (32-for-59), 22 RBI, 14 2B, 4 HR

PITCHERS

 

Michael Newstrom, Puyallup, sr. – WSU-bound lefty with the 90-mph fastball allowed no runs in six of his nine starts, and had double-digit strikeouts in seven of them.

5-0, 49 2/3 innings, 1.13 ERA, 91 strikeouts

Alex McBee, Auburn Mountainview, sr. – 4A NPSL Olympic MVP was the South Sound strikeout king (2.2 per inning). Crafty lefty had the Lions a game away from state.

4-2, 48 1/3 innings, 2.03 ERA, 104 Ks; .379 average, (25-for-65), 4 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 14 RBI

Andrew Osterman, Tahoma, sr. – Allowed one run and three hits in six innings in state game against Puyallup’s vaunted lineup. TCC commit was three-year starter.

6-4, 60 innings, 1.17 ERA, 104 Ks

Tucker Stroup, Timberline, sr. – 3A SSC MVP led Blazers to state. Coach Mark Rubadue: "He means more to a team than anyone I have seen in my 20 years of coaching."

5-0, 43 2/3 innings, 1.09 ERA, 62 Ks; .489 average, 12 R, 17 RBI, 5 2Bs;

SECOND TEAM

Catcher – Jake Gehri, Sumner, jr.; Gabe Togia, Federal Way, sr.

Corner infield – Sammy Abbott, Curtis, sr.; Robby Pogue, Bonney Lake, sr. DeShawn Johnson, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Ben Wilson, Sumner, jr.

Middle infield – Kody Darcy, Kentridge, jr.; Mason De La Cruz, Thomas Jefferson, sr.; AJ Marioka, Curtis, sr.; Ben Whitt, Timberline, sr.

Outfield – Jayke Chavez, Kentlake, sr.; Tanner Johnson, Capital, sr.; Zack Larson, Puyallup, sr.; Brandon Thompson, Yelm, sr.; Calvin Turchin, Federal Way, sr.; Alex Yu, Kentwood, sr.

Utility – Dakota Hill, Yelm, sr.; Caleb Jaime, Kentlake, sr.

Pitchers – Kennedy Cook, Stadium, sr.; Kaiden Hammond, Bonney Lake, jr.; Avery Jones, Gig Harbor, sr.; Ty Preece, Spanaway Lake, sr.; Gabe Smith, Sumner, sr.; Jordon Wright, Kentlake, jr.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title

Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 1:29

Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title
WATCH: Tahoma's Olivia Rivera, Ginny Mehl discuss district track championship 1:03

WATCH: Tahoma's Olivia Rivera, Ginny Mehl discuss district track championship
WATCH: Kentlake's Jayke Chavez, JJ Gerarden lift Falcons past Sumner 1:46

WATCH: Kentlake's Jayke Chavez, JJ Gerarden lift Falcons past Sumner

View More Video

Sports Videos