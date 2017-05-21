The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area high school baseball teams

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Michael Spellacy, Puyallup, sr. – The 4A SPSL player of the year did it at the plate, the mound, at shortstop and on the bases.

45 innings, 1.40 ERA, 47 Ks; 21-for-78, 4 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 14 RBI, 19 R, 0 errors

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brett Jaime, Kentlake – Has Falcons in the state semifinals for the second time in school history after winning 4A NPSL Cascade.

CATCHER

Shane McGuire, Kentwood, sr. – San Diego signee earned back-to-back league MVP honors. Just as dominant behind the plate as he is at the plate.

.435 average (30-for-69), 10 RBI, 10 2Bs, 22 BBs

CORNER INFIELD

Brooks Moeller, Eatonville, sr. – Name a sport, Brooks can play it. All-league football, basketball and baseball player got Cruisers to state for the first time in a decade.

.458 average, 33 hits, 25 runs, 25 RBI, 11 2Bs, 3B, HR, 12 SBs

Carter Wallace, Puyallup, sr. – Went from backup a year ago (four hits, .160 average) to the Vikings’ most fearsome batter. Had an 18-game hit streak.

.450 average, (27-for-60), 18 runs, 18 RBIs, 5 2Bs, 1 3B

MIDDLE INFIELD

Matthew Gretler, Bonney Lake, jr. – Oregon State commit and 3A PCL MVP set Panthers’ school record for home runs after six HRs last year. Made huge strides defensively this season.

.470 average (31-for-66), 32 runs, 23 RBI, 7 HRs, 8 2Bs, 10 SBs

Kolby Force, Rogers, sr. – Monster at the plate with .500 batting average and 14 extra-base hits. Also only had three errors at shortstop. Headed to Concordia University.

.500 average (34-of-68), 25 runs, 25 RBI, 7 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 3 HRs, 7 SBs

OUTFIELD

RJ Green, Gig Harbor, sr. – Made biggest impact all season for state-semifinal-bound Tides, both on as a leadoff hitter and in center field. Headed to Tacoma Community College.

.364 average, (28-for-77), 19 runs, 0 Ks, 11 SBs, 0 errors

Isaac Barrera, Kentridge, sr. – Spent the past three years as the Chargers’ leadoff hitter. Patient at the plate and a Venus Flytrap for balls hit anywhere his way in CF.

.468 average (29-for-62), 11 RBI, 21 runs, 8 2Bs, 3 3Bs

Wesley Nixon, Fife, sr. – Trojans needed players to step up following last year’s semifinal trip. Nixon did that at the plate and on the mound, earning 2A SPSL Mountain MVP.

.431, 6 2Bs, 3 3Bs, HR, 18 RBI, 22 runs; 23 innings, 1.52 ERA, 38 Ks

DESIGNATED HITTER

Brock Gagliardi, Wilson, sr. – Gave the Rams much-needed pop in the middle of their order after transferring from Bellarmine. Only one passed ball at catcher, too.

.542 average (32-for-59), 22 RBI, 14 2B, 4 HR

PITCHERS

Michael Newstrom, Puyallup, sr. – WSU-bound lefty with the 90-mph fastball allowed no runs in six of his nine starts, and had double-digit strikeouts in seven of them.

5-0, 49 2/3 innings, 1.13 ERA, 91 strikeouts

Alex McBee, Auburn Mountainview, sr. – 4A NPSL Olympic MVP was the South Sound strikeout king (2.2 per inning). Crafty lefty had the Lions a game away from state.

4-2, 48 1/3 innings, 2.03 ERA, 104 Ks; .379 average, (25-for-65), 4 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 14 RBI

Andrew Osterman, Tahoma, sr. – Allowed one run and three hits in six innings in state game against Puyallup’s vaunted lineup. TCC commit was three-year starter.

6-4, 60 innings, 1.17 ERA, 104 Ks

Tucker Stroup, Timberline, sr. – 3A SSC MVP led Blazers to state. Coach Mark Rubadue: "He means more to a team than anyone I have seen in my 20 years of coaching."

5-0, 43 2/3 innings, 1.09 ERA, 62 Ks; .489 average, 12 R, 17 RBI, 5 2Bs;

SECOND TEAM

Catcher – Jake Gehri, Sumner, jr.; Gabe Togia, Federal Way, sr.

Corner infield – Sammy Abbott, Curtis, sr.; Robby Pogue, Bonney Lake, sr. DeShawn Johnson, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Ben Wilson, Sumner, jr.

Middle infield – Kody Darcy, Kentridge, jr.; Mason De La Cruz, Thomas Jefferson, sr.; AJ Marioka, Curtis, sr.; Ben Whitt, Timberline, sr.

Outfield – Jayke Chavez, Kentlake, sr.; Tanner Johnson, Capital, sr.; Zack Larson, Puyallup, sr.; Brandon Thompson, Yelm, sr.; Calvin Turchin, Federal Way, sr.; Alex Yu, Kentwood, sr.

Utility – Dakota Hill, Yelm, sr.; Caleb Jaime, Kentlake, sr.

Pitchers – Kennedy Cook, Stadium, sr.; Kaiden Hammond, Bonney Lake, jr.; Avery Jones, Gig Harbor, sr.; Ty Preece, Spanaway Lake, sr.; Gabe Smith, Sumner, sr.; Jordon Wright, Kentlake, jr.